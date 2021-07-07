WWE SmackDown Superstar Jimmy Uso has been released from a jail in Pensacola, Florida. He was arrested on Monday after the police caught him overspending. The WWE SmackDown Superstar was driving at a speed of 55 mph at a place where the speed limit was fixed at 35 mph. He also skipped a red light and failed the sobriety test. As a result, he was taken to jail for driving under influence. His blood alcohol content test showed .202 and .205 while the legal limit in Florida is .08. Apparently, he had consumed ‘multiple’ beers before driving.

According to a report byWrestling INC, Uso submitted a $500 bond in order to get released from the jail. Escambia County Clerk of Court office does not have any update regarding the WWE star’s court date. The authorities are still waiting for the arrest report. Previously a report mentioned how he will be held for 24 hours due to the nature of the charge. The jail records also mentioned that he has been held in the “tank.”

This the second time in the past two years that Uso has been booked for driving under influence. In July 2019 he was booked for something similar in Pensacola. In this case the jury concluded that Uso was not guilty. This decision was taken even after the cops presented the video evidence in which the wrestler could be seen stumbling and swearing while the arrest was being made. Apart from that he was also held in Detroit in February 2019. He was charged for causing obstruction after getting out of his car and for having a disorderly conduct. During this incident his wife WWE Superstar Naomi was taking care of the wheel. He got out of the incident after paying a fine of $450. He paid the amount in exchange for pleading no-contest to interfering with a government employee.

A source close to the WWE officials told Wrestling INC that some high level people are not happy with this behaviour. In fact they are disappointed and angry. Presently, Uso features on WWE SmackDown with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

