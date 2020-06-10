SPORTS

WWE Star Jinder Mahal Pens Birthday Note for 'Brother' Mika Singh

Jinder Mahal (L) and Mika Singh (Photo Credit: @jindermahal)

Jinder Mahal (L) and Mika Singh (Photo Credit: @jindermahal)

Former WWE champion Jinder Mahal took to social media to wish Mika Singh a happy birthday.

Bollywood and Punjabi pop singer Mika Singh turns a year older on June 10. On his special day, Punjabi-Candian wrestler and former WWE champion Jinder Mahal penned a birthday note on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of the duo, where Mika can be seen posing with Mahal's WWE championship belt, the WWE star wrote, "Happy Birthday to @mikasingh, all the best brother. God Bless."

In the picture, Mahal is sporting a white half-sleeves shirt with black polka dots and trousers, whereas Mika is dressed in a black T-shirt and white jeans. The two are posing in style as they show off their Punjabi brotherly swag in the picture.

In another post, the wrestler informed the online family about his surgery. Posting a picture from Birmingham, Alabama, Mahal wrote, "Unfortunately I had to go under the knife again to fix some knee issues. The journey has hit a speed bump, but I will be back stronger than ever".

One can see him showing off the biceps as his body shows multiple bandages and his right leg is wrapped in a plaster and a bandage. He can be seen taking the support of a walker to move.

His post received 'Get Well Soon' messages from several WWE stars, including Sasha Banks, Brian Cage and Kevin Nash.

Last Tuesday, Mahal also participated in the social media movement for the 'Black Lives Matter' protest against the racial discrimination around the world and in USA. He shared a black picture with the caption, "#blackouttuesday."

View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Raj Dhesi / The Maharaja (@jindermahal) on


