WWE Star Rey Mysterio Reveals More on His Son Dominick's Professional Wrestling Future

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio has been involved in a storyline for the last few weeks which saw WWE Champion Brock Lesnar brutally beat his son Dominick, subsequently bringing in Cain Velasquez (Dominick's godfather in the storyline) to exact revenge upon Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. Cain Velasquez was the man who took the UFC heavyweight championship from Lesnar in October 2010.

Now, according to an interview Mysterio had with MARCA, he reportedly revealed information regarding his son Dominick's future in professional wrestling.

Speaking to the Spanish news organisation, Mysterio said that his son will start training at the Orlando Performance Centre from 2020 and learn the ropes of the company.

Mysterio, who is a one-time WWE Champion himself, told MARCA that his son has been preparing for more than two years and has learnt quickly. The veteran wrestler went on to add that he is delighted to be able to share a ring with his son before retiring.

However, the recent storyline is not Dominick's debut in WWE. The youngster has been a part of a number of storylines including one in 2005 which involved Mysterio and the late Eddie Guerrero and culminated with a Ladder Match at SummerSlam 2005. The match, which saw Dominick's custody on the line, ended with Mysterio winning the match with help from Vickie Guerrero.

According to an IB Times report, Dominick has informed Mysterio he wants to continue and build on his father's legacy in WWE.

