WWE Star Ronda Rousey's Documentary to Release on November 19

While she has largely been away from WWE following her loss at WrestleMania 35 to Becky Lynch in a triple-threat match, Ronda Rousey has been busy with Total Divas. The reality show gives viewers an insight into lives of WWE's female wrestlers. Now, it turns out that the UFC Hall of Famer and WWE Superstar will have a documentary on her released by Lionsgate on November 19.

The trailer for the film, The Ronda Rousey Story: Through My Father's Eyes, is available on Youtube, while the film itself will be available for digital streaming and on-demand for viewers, revealed WrestlingInc.

The report added that the documentary was written and directed by former WBC International Light Middleweight boxing champion Gary Stretch and features fighters Randy Couture, Gene LeBell as well as UFC President Dana White.

According to the Lionsgate YouTube page, The Ronda Rousey Story: Through My Father's Eyes is her, "inspiring journey to superstardom, weaving revealing interviews with dynamic fight footage to create a portrait of a remarkable and fearless woman who overcame all odds to become a symbol of strength, hope, and female empowerment."

The report adds that the project was first announced in 2014 for a 2016 theatrical release. However, it was then announced for a delayed theatrical release in 2017, which, never happened. It seems that Lionsgate have acquired the rights of the film and are releasing it on digital platforms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.