1-min read

WWE Star Seth Rollins Confirms Dating Becky Lynch With This Instagram Post

Seth Rollins' confirmation comes mere hours after Becky publicly acknowledged that she is dating the Universal Title holder during a Twitter exchange with Hall of Fame couple Beth Phoenix and Edge.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 14, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
WWE Star Seth Rollins Confirms Dating Becky Lynch With This Instagram Post
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.
It seems that WWE has managed to finally get its newest power-couple in Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. In an Instagram post shared by the Universal Champion, Seth Rollins confirmed that he and Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch are officially tied in a relationship.

Seth Rollins made their relationship public with an image of the two sharing a kiss following Rollins’ defeat of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.
Seth Rollins' confirmation comes mere hours after Becky publicly acknowledged that she is dating the Universal Title holder during a Twitter exchange with Hall of Fame couple Beth Phoenix and Edge.

After Lynch tweeted to Phoenix telling her to not "get too close to that title," things escalated till Lynch threw a jibe at Edge alluding to his neck injuries which had forced him into retirement.

The back-and-forth continued till the big moment when after Beth responded with: "Wait wait…are we involving our men now?" To which Becky replied, "I'll ask him..... @WWERollins?"
Seth Rollins then put all romantic speculation to rest, casually posting a picture of him embracing Lynch on Instagram. “I guess I’m allowed to post this now…. @beckylynchwwe?” Rollins captioned the snap. Both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are set to defend their titles this Sunday at Money in the Bank 2019.

In fact, Becky, who is slated to defend both titles against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flairs in separate matches at The Money in the Bank, signed contracts for both bouts during the latest episode of the show where the signing soon turned into a brawl that saw Lynch succumb to the numbers game.
