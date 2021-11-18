WWE Stars Share Favourite Memories of The Rock to Mark His 25th WWE Debut Anniversary

The 1996 edition of the Survivor Series in New York’s Madison Square Garden witnessed a curly-haired young man, then known as Rocky Mavia, making his debut on World Wrestling Federation (now WWE). The youngster with blue tassels around his neck not only led his team to victory in his first match, but over the course of 25 years, he went on to become one of the biggest superstars in wrestling history and Hollywood.

Rocky Mavia eventually transformed into ‘The Rock’ and now is box office juggernaut Dwayne Johnson. The 49-year-old wrestler-turned-actor is also a producer and a successful entrepreneur, among others. The Rock has a cult fan following of at least a billion fans across the globe and to mark his 25th-anniversary debut milestone, several stars from the WWE-verse shared their interaction/s with ‘The Great One’, as per FoxSports report.

Drew McIntyre: The Scottish superstar lauded ‘The Rock’ as a “moment-creating machine” as he showed them how to be “more than just wrestlers.”

Damian Priest: The Raw brand superstar recalledcheering for Rocky Mavia at the Madison Square Garden 25 years ago. He also mentioned that he became one of his “biggest inspiration,” and added that The Rock’sBilly’s Prayer video always cracks him up.

Natalya: The former Women’s Tag Team Champion (with Tamina Snuka) told the publication that she has had many “meaningful interactions” with The Rock. However, the most special one was when The Rock sent a individual video to her and Tamina on the day WWE returned to having fans after the pandemic.

Nikki A.S.H.: The Rock vs The Hurricane match from Monday Night Raw in early 2003, is Nikki’s favourite-ever story in WWE. The Scottish pro-wrestler saidshe loved how Steve Austin’s distraction proved to the X-factor, as the match ended with Hurricane pinning ‘The Great One’.

Austin Theory: The Rock hosting WrestleMania 27 is Theory’s favourite memory involving the superstar. He also mentioned that he was very excited that night as The Rock was going to face John Cena the next year.

