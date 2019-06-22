WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Date and Time: When and Where to Watch in India

WWE is set to debut a new pay-per-view event in Stomping Grounds at Tacoma, Washington following close at the heels of the controversial Super ShowDown event at Saudi Arabia. A pay-per-view loaded with rematches, the event will take place on Sunday at 7pm ET at WWE Network, with a kickoff show beginning an hour earlier. The upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view will include talents from the Raw, SmackDown, and 205 Live brands.

Where to Watch WWE Super ShowDown 2019

The WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Kickoff show will begin at 3:30am IST on 24th June 2019 and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

One can also watch it live and exclusive in India on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six Channels at 4.30 am IST on Monday June 24.

WWE Stomping Ground 2019 match card for the show:

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin: Universal champion Seth Rollins will be defending his title against Baron Corbin, with Corbin being allowed to choose his personal referee for the match. The threat of Brock Lesner cashing in his MITB briefcase also looms in the back.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler: In a rematch from Super ShowDown, the WWE title will also be on the line as Kofi Kingston defends against Dolph Ziggler inside a steel cage. At Super ShowDown, Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler to retain the WWE Championship thanks to interference from fellow New Day member Xavier Woods.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans: At Money in the Bank, Becky Lynch retained the Raw Women's Championship against Lacey Evans, who in turn caused Lynch to lose her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair that same night. Another match was scheduled for Stomping Grounds.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss: At Money in the Bank, Bayley won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match and later that night cashed in the contract on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. On the June 4 episode of SmackDown, Flair competed in a triple threat match against Carmella and Raw's Alexa Bliss. Bliss won and earned the title bout.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre: At Super ShowDown, Shane defeated Reigns thanks to a Claymore from McIntyre while the referee was incapacitated. Afterwards, another match between Reigns and McIntyre was scheduled for Stomping Grounds