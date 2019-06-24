WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Results: Seth Rollins Defeats Drew McIntyre; Ricochet New United States Champion

Barely weeks after the controversial and somewhat lukewarm Super ShowDown at Saudi Arabia, WWE Stomping Grounds at Tacoma, Washington, proved to be anything but boring. Interesting finishes, action-packed matches and nail biting near falls, marked Stomping Grounds one of the best WWE pay per views of the year.

From Seth Rollins retaining his Universal Championship, despite the introduction of special guest referee Lacy Evans, to Roman Reigns finally getting one over Drew McIntyre to Daniel Bryan putting up a stellar show proving once again that he is one of the most bsbkable stars out there, Stomping Grounds was a far cry from the usual events that WWE has been showcasing.

Here are the match results from WWE Stomping Grounds 2019:

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak defeated Akira Tozawa (via pinfall) and Tony Nese (c) to win the title: Thrilling, fast-paced and action-packed, the finish came after Nese was sent outside of the ring and Gulak landed a torture rack neckbreaker on Tozawa for the pinfall.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lacey Evans via submission to retain the title: Following a pair of near falls from Evans late into the match, Lynch applied her Dis-Arm-Her submission to get the instant tap out.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The New Day via pinfall: While the booking may have been a bit shoddy, the match proved to be immensely exciting. Folliwing offense from the get go, Owens connected with a stunner on Woods to score a pin that saw him and Zayn celebrating after the match.

United States Championship -- Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe (c) via pinfall to win the title: The young superstar managed to slip out of a Coquina Clutch attempt by escaping over the top rope before delivering his 630 finisher to earn the pin.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) defeated Heavy Machinery via pinfall to retain the titles: Bryan, who got a babyface reaction from his home crowd despite having turned a shade evil, Bryan, despite scoring the pinfall on Tucker, sneaked a rollup on Tucker to steal the victory.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) defeated Alexa Bliss via pinfall to retain the title: Bayley went for a Bayley-to-Belly suplex finisher on Bliss for the win despite inteference by Nikki Cross.

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre via pinfall: A Superman punch and a spear on McIntyre got Reigns the win as he tossed McMahon over the top rope in between.

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler by escaping through the door to retain the title (Steel Cage Match): Kingston appeared to have the accidentallt won the match when Ziggler super kicked him into the open door of the steel cage.

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) defeated Baron Corbin via pinfall to retain the title: With the special guest referee being introduced as being none other than Becky Lynch nemesis Lacy Evans, the match saw Evans playing the role of heel referee exactly as intended with late pinfall counts, and changed stipulations twice (to no countout and then no disqualification) in an effort to aid Corbin win the championship. Evans even connected with a low blow on Rollins until Lynch ran ringside and took her out of action. Rollins connected with a superkick and a Stomp on Corbin for the win.

The evening also saw Paul Heyman in attendance even though Brock Lesnar was a no-show.