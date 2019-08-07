WWE SummerSlam 2019: Becky Lynch and Natalya Engage in Twitter War Before Bout

WWE SummerSlam 2019 is just days away and it seems that Becky Lynch and Natalaya who are all set to wrestle for the Raw Women's title at the pay-per-view have already started their battle -- on Twitter.

In a recent tweet, Lynch attacked Natalya saying that the Hart dynasty superstar wants to be defeated in her home country in front of her family,

Nattie wants to get beaten in her own country, in front of her own family, in a match she asked for. As #CanadasNewHero I shall give that snake just what she asked for. #KnockKnock https://t.co/CNuU0widuS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 5, 2019

However, Natalya did not take too kindly to the insult and had her own rebuttal, that Becky Lynch is just trying to earn "cheap pops," adding that The Man Becky Lynch is just "The Corporate Man."

She wrote, "Becky now you're begging for cheap pops? What happened to you? You really have become The

Corporate Man. Don't worry, Sunday you'll be begging. For me to let you out of the Sharpshooter."

Becky now you’re begging for cheap pops? What happened to you? You really have become The Corporate Man. Don’t worry, Sunday you’ll be begging. For me to let you out of the Sharpshooter. #AndNew #SummerSlam https://t.co/jmjqi51sJ5 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 5, 2019

In tune with her Canada's new hero moniker, Lynch then replied with an image featuring quite a few Canadians and states that she is better than all of them. Natalya, on her part, not to be outdone, fired back, posting, "o Becky! My #1 fan! You should never have brought Celine Dion into this. I moved to Florida to be close to my parents, about the same time you quit wrestling, the first time you QUIT. You're still looking for those cheap Canadian pops? The Man = #twitterfingerwarrior #Hypocrite."

To Becky! My #1 fan! You should never have brought Celine Dion into this. I moved to Florida to be close to my parents, about the same time you quit wrestling, the first time you QUIT. You’re still looking for those cheap Canadian pops? The Man = #twitterfingerwarrior #Hypocrite https://t.co/mfa4AYp3YT — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 6, 2019

Notably, according to reports, the Raw women's title match at SummerSlam 2019 will be a submission match between Natalya and the WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch. The pay-per-view will also see Bayley put her SmackDown women's title on the line against Ember Moon, while Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will face Seth Rollins for the title and WWE champion Kofi Kingston will face Randy Orton

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.