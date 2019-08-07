Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

WWE SummerSlam 2019: Becky Lynch and Natalya Engage in Twitter War Before Bout

Becky Lynch and Natalya, who are slated to face off at WWE SummerSlam, got into a spat on Twitter.

Trending Desk

August 7, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2019: Becky Lynch and Natalya Engage in Twitter War Before Bout
Becky Lynch and Natalya will face each other at WWE SummerSlam (Phooto Credit: WWE)
WWE SummerSlam 2019 is just days away and it seems that Becky Lynch and Natalaya who are all set to wrestle for the Raw Women's title at the pay-per-view have already started their battle -- on Twitter.

In a recent tweet, Lynch attacked Natalya saying that the Hart dynasty superstar wants to be defeated in her home country in front of her family,

However, Natalya did not take too kindly to the insult and had her own rebuttal, that Becky Lynch is just trying to earn "cheap pops," adding that The Man Becky Lynch is just "The Corporate Man."

She wrote, "Becky now you're begging for cheap pops? What happened to you? You really have become The

Corporate Man. Don't worry, Sunday you'll be begging. For me to let you out of the Sharpshooter."

In tune with her Canada's new hero moniker, Lynch then replied with an image featuring quite a few Canadians and states that she is better than all of them. Natalya, on her part, not to be outdone, fired back, posting, "o Becky! My #1 fan! You should never have brought Celine Dion into this. I moved to Florida to be close to my parents, about the same time you quit wrestling, the first time you QUIT. You're still looking for those cheap Canadian pops? The Man = #twitterfingerwarrior #Hypocrite."

Notably, according to reports, the Raw women's title match at SummerSlam 2019 will be a submission match between Natalya and the WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch. The pay-per-view will also see Bayley put her SmackDown women's title on the line against Ember Moon, while Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will face Seth Rollins for the title and WWE champion Kofi Kingston will face Randy Orton

