1-min read

WWE SummerSlam 2019: Date and Match Card for Wrestling Event

WWE SummerSlam will see Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking on Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton on August 11.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 5, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2019: Date and Match Card for Wrestling Event
WWE SummerSlam 2019 will take place on Sunday August 11 (Photo Credit: WWE)
The second-biggest wrestling event of the year, WWE SummerSlam 2019 is slated to take place on Sunday, August 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Notably, this will mark the first time the company has held the event here since 2004. The show will be headlined by Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking on Seth Rollins and will also include a number of other stellar matches, including Kofi Kingston defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

Match Card for WWE SummerSlam 2019:

Brock Lesnar (c) versus Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship: The match was scheduled after Rollins lost the title to Lesnar at Extreme Rules and subsequently won a 10-man battle royal with the promise that the winner would get this match.

Kofi Kingston (c) versus for Randy Orton for the WWE Championship: A payback of sorts the match draws inspiration from the fact that Orton had used his influence to take Kingston out of the big picture a few years back.

Kevin Owens versus Shane McMahon, with Owens saying he will quit if he cannot win the match: Claiming he was only accepting Owens' challenge because SummerSlam needed to see the "The Best in the World" in action, Shane agreed to the match.

Becky Lynch (c) versus Natalya for the Raw Women's Championship: Natalya won a Fatal 4-Way elimination match to become top contender for the belt.

Bayley (c) versus Ember Moon for the SmackDown women's championship: Match happened after Bayley decided to give Moon a chance at the belt.

Trish Stratus versus Charlotte Flair: Trish returned for a segment on King's Court and Charlotte challenged her for the epic match.

AJ Styles versus Ricochet for the United States Championship.

The Miz versus Dolph Ziggler.

Finn Balor versus Bray Wyatt.

Dubbed as "The Biggest Party of the Summer," SummerSlam is one of the original "Big Four" pay-per-view events of WWE, along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series.

