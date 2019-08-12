WWE SummerSlam 2019: Seth Rollins Slays Brock Lesnar to Win Back Championship; Goldberg Destroys Ziggler

WWE's 'biggest party of summer' that took place in Toronto on Sunday saw a number of stellar matches with Seth Rollins, once again, emerging as the Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar. Another highlight of WWE SummerSlam 2019 was Trish Stratus, whose return match against Charlotte Flair saw the two performers putting it all on the line.

Furthermore, Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston's personal rivalry saw a double count out inside the ring while Becky Lynch retained her WWE Women's Championship during the opening match of the evening against Natalya.

The buildup may have been botchy, and not a lot of people bought into Seth Rollins' babyface persona, but an excellent in-ring performance by two stellar wrestlers made for an excellent match for the Universal Championship. Rollins, nursing a hurt rib and all, managed to hit multiple frog splashes on the Beast Incarnate and after reversing out of an F5, hit a super kick and a second stomp concluded the match with a pinup. Rollins managed to defeat Lesnar for the second time in four months in the rematch from WrestleMania.

The evening also saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge return to silence Elias. The segment saw Elias playing a song filled with lyrics about his dislike for the city of Toronto. Ontario native Edge emerged to a huge pop from the audience and laid Elias down with his trademark spear.

Here's what else happened on WWE SummerSlam 2019:

Cruiserweight Championship, Drew Gulak (c) defeated Oney Lorcan via pinfall to retain the title on the kickoff show.

Buddy Murphy defeated Apollo Crews via disqualification during the kickoff show following an attack by Rowan who beat up Murphy for revealing his name to Roman Reigns.

Women's Tag Team Championship — Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) defeated The IIconics via pinfall to retain the titles.

Raw Women's Championship — Becky Lynch (c) defeated Natalya via submission to retain the title (Submission Match) after Natalya locked in her sharpshooter, only for Lynch to reverse it into the Dis-Arm-Her to produce a tap.

United States Championship — AJ Styles (c) defeated Ricochet via pinfall to retain the title.

SmackDown Women's Championship — Bayley (c) defeat Ember Moon via pinfall to retain the title.

WWE Championship — Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton ended in a double countout.

Bray Wyatt defeated Finn Balor via pinfall.

The evening also saw Goldberg defeating Dolph Ziggler via pinfall when following a superkick from Ziggler, Goldberg hit him with a stiff spear and a Jackhammer in succession for the pin. Following the match Ziggler berated Goldberg only for him to come back and beat him down again.

The Kevin Owens versus Shane McMahon match which had the stipulation that Owens would quit if he lost to McMahon. However, following constant interference, KO kicked McMahon following it with a stunner for the win.

Finally, even though Charlotte Flair defeated Trish Stratus via submission, there was no shortage of drama and intensity. The 43-year-old Stratus did well to keep up with Flair and came close to winning the match twice with her Stratusfaction and a Chick Kick until she was put away by Flair with a tap out.

