WWE Summerslam 2020 Full Results: Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Title; Bray Wyatt New Univeral Champion

WWE SummerSlam held at the Thunderdome was a spectacle that WWE managed to pull off, holding their first even outside of the WWE Performance Center since the Covid-19 pandemic and while Thunderdome with the virtual fans was a welcome sight, WW's second-biggest PPV also lived up to its billing. Drew McIntyre defended his WWE title while the 'Fiend' Bray Wyatt trumped Braun Strowman. Asuka with matches in the night claimed the RAW Women's championship with a little bit of help from Bayley while Dominick Mysterio's debut ended in a brutal loss to Seth Rollins, However, a returning Roman Reigns closed out the show in style.

Here is a quick look at the results of the WWE SummerSlam:

United State Championship -- Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP (Kickoff Show): Crews defeated

MVP via pinfall to retain the title.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Asuka: Bayley (c) defeated Asuka via pinfall to retain the title

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza: Street

Profits (c) defeated Andrade & Garza via pinfall to retain the titles.

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville Rose defeated Deville via pinfall.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins: Rollins defeated Mysterio via pinfall.

Raw Women's Championship -- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka: Asuka defeated Banks (c) via submission to win the title.

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton: McIntyre (c) defeated Orton via pinfall to retain the title.

Universal Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt: The Fiend defeated Strowman (c) via pinfall to win the title.