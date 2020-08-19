WWE SummerSlam 2020: Schedule, Match Card, When and Where to Watch and Live Streaming

SummerSlam is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. It is scheduled to take place on August 23, 2020 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be the thirty-third event under the SummerSlam chronology.

Date: Sunday, August 23rd, 2020

Time: August 23rd 2020 at 7pm ET | 4:30 AM IST (Monday August 24th 2020)

WHERE TO WATCH SummerSlam 2020

SummerSlam 2020 will be broadcast on TV live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi at 4:30 AM IST on Monday 24th August.

SummerSlam 2020 can also be watched live on the WWE Network and SonyLIV in India.

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR:

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – WWE Championship Match

The Legend Killer came calling for Drew McIntyre and a WWE Championship opportunity at SummerSlam

The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza – Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Raw Tag Team Titles will be on the line when The Street Profits battle Andrade & Angel Garza at SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins — Street Fight

Dominik Mysterio battles Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at SummerSlam 2020 as Dominik looks for retribution after The Monday Night Messiah’s brutal attacks on his father, Rey Mysterio.

Apollo Crews vs. MVP – United States Title Match

Apollo Crews and MVP to meet in United States Championship rematch at SummerSlam.

"The Monster" Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt - Universal Championship Match

"The Monster" Braun Strowman will defend the Universal Championship against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

Asuka will get her chance at payback and regaining the Raw Women’s Championship when she challenges Sasha Banks at SummerSlam.

Bayley vs. Asuka – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Asuka earned the championship showdown with Bayley by winning a Triple Brand Battle Royal on SmackDown.

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville – Hair vs. Hair Match

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are set to put their locks on the line at SummerSlam.