WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Updates: RK-Bro Dethorne RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles, Omos

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: In the kick-off show Big E got the better of Baron Corbin and got his hands on his Money in the Bank Contract. Later on, Randy Orton and Riddle beat the RAW tag team champions AJ Styles and Omos, becoming the new champions
The biggest event in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) calendar – WWE SummerSlam – is here. The mega-event will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, August 22. Ten blockbuster matches have been scheduled for the grandest summer event of WWE. The biggest attraction of the WWE SummerSlam will be the match between former John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Bobby Lashley and Goldberg will also be up against each other for the WWE title.
Damien Priest starts off hot
Right on the money.
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: Up next -- it is the United States Championship on the line -- The Archer of Infamy -- Damien Priest against the Celtic Warrior -- Sheamus. After capturing the United States Title, Sheamus has enjoyed a controversial reign that has included several attacks on his opponents before, during and after the bell. Once he suffered a broken nose, however, The Celtic Warrior returned to the ring with a face shield and now possesses the viciousness of a wounded animal. Since joining the Raw roster, Priest has wasted no time making a splash on the competition. Most recently, The Archer of Infamy overcame Sheamus in the Championship Contender Match after ripping the face shield off the titleholder. When Sheamus attacked him from behind the following week, Priest added extra momentum by teaming with Ricochet to overcome Sheamus and John Morrison in tag team action. Can Priest conquer the tough-as-nails United States Champion to claim his first title since emerging on the red brand? Find out at “Your Summer Vacation Destination,” SummerSlam, streaming tonight at 8/7 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.
That sure was fun !!!
This will be fun. She promises.
🦚 https://t.co/O4Pyhh5k3P
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/ovHr5ZvZvs
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: It is all over! Short work by Alexa Bliss.Eva Marie did rile up Bliss going after Lily and Bliss did not take kindly to the gesture. Doudrop, accompanying Marie, was not of much help. After Bliss pinned Marie with a DDT, Doudrop further embarrassed Marie in the ring
😱 😱 😱
THAT was not wise. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/eh6NKChJcd
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: Up next is Eva Maire vs Alexa Bliss. This is going to be intriguing.
THE EVA-LUTION HAS ARRIVED AT #SummerSlam!
🦚 https://t.co/qJK55ui4GD
🌎 https://t.co/8tDzRburwc pic.twitter.com/qZp2GAUJLv
That's the first title change of the night !!!
You ❤️ to see it.
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: RK-Bro are the new RAW tag team champions !!!
Randy Orton hits the RKO on AJ Styles and in under 10 mins, AJ Styles is pinned. Omos never really got any offence in the ring and while Styles carried the match initially before Riddle took over. Orton was kept out for most of the time but once he got in on the action, he kept unsettling Omos on the outside and that strategy worked. This is Orton only thrid time being a tag champion
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: RK-Bro are reunited and have firmly set their sights on Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos this Saturday at SummerSlam. The seemingly unstoppable force of Styles and his “Own Personal Colossus” Omos has dominated Raw since overcoming The New Day at WrestleMania 37 to capture the Raw Tag Team Titles. Every time they have entered the ring, the phrase that has been uttered more than any other is “who can possible stop them?” Could it be… RK-Bro? It might not have been the tandem we expected, but it’s definitely the one we deserve. When Riddle defeated Randy Orton in April, he earned the respect of The Viper, and that gave birth to the unlikely team of RK-Bro.
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: Logan Paul likes what he sees !!!
.@LoganPaul is taking it all in ... See you on #MoistTV this Monday on #WWERaw! #SummerSlam 😎
BRUTAL!!!
NOT SO FAST, @BaronCorbinWWE!
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: And it is Big E vs Baron Corbin in the kick-off show of SummerSlam 2021. Big E is the money in the bank contract winner but he does not have it in his hands. Bardon Corbin stole the contract briefcase. Will big E get his hands on his contract and will Corbin's misery continue?
It's time for the action to begin LIVE on #SummerSlam Kickoff.
Y'all wanna go big? @WWEBigE
🦚 https://t.co/O4Pyhh5k3P
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/ipSwMHOFhn
Olympic Champions Gable Stevenson in the house
Look right at home… great to have you at the biggest party of the summer!!!! #SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates
Here is the match card for the pay-per-view event:
Raw Women’s Championship (triple threat match):
Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H (c)
Smackdown Women’s Championship:
Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair (c)
Smackdown Tag-Team Championship:
The Mysterios vs The Usos (c)
Raw Tag-Team Championship:
Randy Orton and Riddle vs AJ Styles and Omos (c)
United States Championship:
Damian Priest vs Sheamus (c)
Universal Championship:
John Cena vs Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Championship:
Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley (c)
Singles Matches:
Seth Rollins vs Edge
Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie
Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal
The biggest event in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) calendar – WWE SummerSlam – is here. The mega-event will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, August 22. Ten blockbuster matches have been scheduled for the grandest summer event of WWE. The biggest attraction of the WWE SummerSlam will be the match between former WWE champion John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Meanwhile, the newly crowned Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. will defend her crown against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match.
In another women’s encounter, Bianca Belair will defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship title against Sasha Banks. The Mysterios will be up against The Usos in the Smackdown Tag-Team Championship match.
In another tag-team championship match, AJ Styles and Omos will face Randy Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag-Team crown.
Time and Venue of WWE SummerSlam:
The WWE Summerslam is slated to start at 3:30 am (IST) on Monday, August 22. The fans can live-stream the main show live from 05:30 am (IST) onwards. SummerSlam will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Telecast:
The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the WWE SummerSlam in India. The fans can catch the live action on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Test 1 HD (English), Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi).
Live-stream:
The live stream of WWE SummerSlam will be available on the SonyLiv app.
