WWE Summerslam 2021: Roman 'Reigns' Over John Cena; Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch Return and Other Results

WWE had been maintaining that this year’s SummerSlam would be the biggest show of the summer, and boy did they deliver! It already had people on the edge of their seats with some mouth-watering clashes on the match card but what transpired inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was beyond imagination. The biggest party of the summer was headlined appropriately by the epic encounter between Universal champion Roman Reigns and John Cena. Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship and Edge vs Seth Rollins too were matches that kept the audience all over the world intrigued right from the day these matches was announced.

However, Becky Lynch’s return midway through the show and Brock Lesnar’s comeback right at the end of the biggest event in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) calendar outshone others as we witnessed latest chapter in top feuds, the conclusion of others and blockbuster developments that would propel the company into its fall months.

Here are the full WWE SummerSlam 2021 results:

Raw Tag Team Championship — AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs RK-Bro: The champions courtesy Omos dominated early in the match as Riddle took the beating. The Original Bro, however, eventually tagged in Randy Orton and that changed the course of the match. While Randy tossed around AJ Styles inside the middle, Riddle took out Omos on the outside. Styles tried to connetc a Phenomenal Forearm on Randy but the later ducked and hit an RKO in his second attempt for the victory. Result: RK-Bro def. AJ Styles & Omos via pinfall to win the titles.

United States Championship — Sheamus (c) vs Damian Priest: Sheamus got off to good start before Priest fought back with a Falcon Arrow. The to and fro action continued until Priest ripped off Sheamus’ face mask and unloaded with strikes on Sheamus. This set up the opportunity for Priest to hit Reckoning to score the win. Result: Damian Priest defeated Sheamus via pinfall to win the title.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — The Usos (c) vs The Mysterios: In this battle between families, the Mysterios was quick off their feet. The Usos however, fought back as they kept working on Dominik. The younger Mysterio eventually tagged in Rey but the Usos continued to be on top and almost got the win with an Uso Splash. Rey tried to make a comeback with a frog splash but Jimmy got his knees up to counter. The Usos hit a tandem superkick and Jey hit one final Uso Splash for the win. Result: The Usos defeated The Mysterios via pinfall to retain the titles.

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Bianca Belair (c) vs Becky Lynch: While the fans were left disappointed when it was announced that Sash won’t be able to compete and Carmella would replace her. However, what happened next literally blew their mind off! After Carmella got in the ring, Becky Lynch’s music hit as she made her return. The Man took out Carmella and challenged Belair for a title match, which was accepted right away. 26 seconds later Becky Lynch lifted the title. A forearm and a uranage suplex was enough for the returning fan favourite to score the win. Result: Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair via pinfall to win the title.

Raw Women’s Championship — Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley: The match got off to a good start with all three women trading blows early. After Flair took Ripley out with a big boot, Nikki hit a big DDT for a near fall. As Ripley and Flair began to battle it out on the floor, Nikki came off the top rope with a crossbody on both women. Big moves continued to flow from all three women before Flair hit a twisting moonsault from the top rope to the outside onto both of her opponents. Flair locked Ripley in the Figure-Eight back inside the ring but Nikki broke the hold by flying off the top rope. Nikki scored a near fall on Flair but found herself locked in the Figure-Eight seconds later, forced to tap out as Flair once again became champion. Result: Charlotte Flair defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley to win the title.

Edge vs Seth Rollins: Rollins targeted Edge’s neck right from the word go and continued to dominate the Rated-R superstar. Edge then hit an Edgecution out of nowhere for a near fall, as the momentum shifted. Both men continued to assault each other; Rollins went for a Pedigree before Edge hit a Glam Slam, the finishing move of his wife, WWE legend Beth Phoenix. Rollins continued looking for opportunities to hit a stomp before Edge hit a spear through the ropes, sending both men crashing into the floor at ringside. Back inside the ring, Rollins countered a spear with a Pedigree for a two-count. Edge hit a spear in the middle of the ring but Rollins was able to kick out before hitting a superkick to Edge’s neck and running in for another attempt at a stomp. Edge caught Rollins’ foot and turned it into his old Edgecator submission, which Rollins was able to fight through. Edge was finally able to pick up a win with a crossface sleeper forcing Rollins to tap out. Result: Edge defeated Seth Rollins via submission.

WWE Championship — Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg: The two powerhouses collied and it was Goldberg who scored a knockdown before two slams and a few clotheslines. Lashley came back with clubbing blows to the back before trying to set up a jackhammer before settling for a flatliner after Goldberg countered. Lashley avoided a spear after MVP pulled him away from the ring but Goldberg connected one outside right after that. When Goldberg tried to hit another spear back inside the ring but MVP hit him in the knee with his cane and Lashley hit a chop block. Lashley tried to put Goldberg in the Hurt Lock before hitting another chop block. After more attacking from Lashley, Goldberg was unable to get to his feet, clutching at his knee until the referee called for the bell. Result: Bobby Lashley defeated Goldberg via referee stoppage to retain the title.

Universal Championship — Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena: Cena got a few early roll-ups for two-count, eve though Reigns continued to connect some really big strikes. Reigns’ methodical beatdown of Cena continued for the longest time. Reigns had caught Cena in a sleeper hold that almost drained Cena out. However, Cena managed to fight back and set up his Five-Knuckle Shuffle only to be pulled into a guillotine and hit with a Superman punch from Reigns. Later on, Cena finally managed to hit the Shuffle and an Attitude Adjustment for a near fall. Cena then locked Reigns in the STF but the champion was able to get to the ropes. Reigns then tried to hit Cena with a spear outside the ring but the former WWE champion countered it by putting Reigns through the announce table with another Attitude Adjustment. Reigns then fought back but failed to connect with a spear and hit hit the ring post, which gave Cena and opportunity to hit another AA this time from the second rope but Reigns kicked out again. Reigns then hit two Superman punches and a spear to score the pinfall. Result: Roman Reigns defeated John Cena via pinfall to retain the title.

OTHER RESULTS:

Alexa Bliss defeated Eva Marie via pinfall

Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal via pinfall

Big E defeated Baron Corbin via pinfall

