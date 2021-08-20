WWE Summerslam 2021: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming, Full Match Card - All You Need to Know

The biggest event in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) calendar – WWE SummerSlam – is here. The mega-event will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, August 22. Ten blockbuster matches have been scheduled for the grandest summer event of WWE. The biggest attraction of the WWE SummerSlam will be the match between former WWE champion John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Bobby Lashley and Goldberg will also be up against each other for the WWE title.

Meanwhile, the newly crowned Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. will defend her crown against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match.

In another women’s encounter, Bianca Belair will defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship title against Sasha Banks. The Mysterios will be up against The Usos in the Smackdown Tag-Team Championship match.

In another tag-team championship match, AJ Styles and Omos will face Randy Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag-Team crown.

Time and Venue of WWE SummerSlam:

The WWE Summerslam is slated to start at 3:30 am (IST) on Monday, August 22. The fans can live-stream the main show live from 05:30 am (IST) onwards. SummerSlam will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Telecast:

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the WWE SummerSlam in India. The fans can catch the live action on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Test 1 HD (English), Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi).

Live-stream:

The live stream of WWE SummerSlam will be available on the SonyLiv app.

Here is the match card for the pay-per-view event:

Raw Women’s Championship (triple threat match):

Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H (c)

Smackdown Women’s Championship:

Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair (c)

Smackdown Tag-Team Championship:

The Mysterios vs The Usos (c)

Raw Tag-Team Championship:

Randy Orton and Riddle vs AJ Styles and Omos (c)

United States Championship:

Damian Priest vs Sheamus (c)

Universal Championship:

John Cena vs Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Championship:

Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley (c)

Singles Matches:

Seth Rollins vs Edge

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

