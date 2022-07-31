WWE SummerSlam 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The wait for “The Biggest Party of the summer” is finally over as WWE’s flagship event SummerSlam will be under away on Sunday, July 31, at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The highly anticipated wrestling fiasco will feature an action-packed match card with a plethora of elite wrestlers taking the ring on Sunday. In the main event of the spectacular night, WWE undisputed champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against the ‘beast’ Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

Five Championship titles will be up for grabs on the night, including contests for the top women’s titles as Bianca Belair defends her RAW title against Becky Lynch while Ronda Rousey will take on reigning champion Liv Morgan for the SmackDown title.

Youtube sensation and WWE’s most recent acquisition Logan Paul will be in action against former tag team partner The Miz in a singles match. Elsewhere, WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will clash against The Street Profits with special guest Referee Jeff Jarrett officiating the match.

Who will be the last man standing when Reigns and Lesnar collide in Nashville? Who will manage to retain their title at the biggest fiesta of the Summer? Only time will tell!

<b>Latest News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>