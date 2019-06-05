Take the pledge to vote

WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Date and Time: When and Where to Watch in India

WWE Super Showdown 2019 is set to be held at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Date and Time: When and Where to Watch in India
The Undertaker will face Goldberg for the first time (Photo Courtesy: WWE)
WWE Super Showdown 2019 is all geared up to take place from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this Friday, June 7. The inaugural event took place in Melbourne last October but has been shifted through the calendar to early summer.

The upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event, produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands will be the second WWE event promoted under the Super Showdown chronology and the third event under WWE's 10-year partnership supporting Saudi Vision 2030.

Where To Watch WWE Super ShowDown 2019

Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles. In India one can also watch it live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six Channels.

The event will see legends The Undertaker and Goldberg face each other for the first time, while WWE Championship and Universal titles are also up for grabs as Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins take on Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin respectively. The evening will also see the 50-man battle royal.

WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Match Card for the show

Undertaker, Goldberg to clash for the first time ever at WWE Super ShowDown

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Intercontinental Champion "the Demon" Finn Balor vs. Andrade

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

The Lucha House Party vs. Lars Sullivan

Notably, WWE Money in the Bank 2019 winner Brock Lesnar has declared he will be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Friday in Jeddah, after savagely beat down universal champion Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw.

