WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Date and Time: When and Where to Watch in India
WWE Super Showdown 2019 is set to be held at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday
The Undertaker will face Goldberg for the first time (Photo Courtesy: WWE)
WWE Super Showdown 2019 is all geared up to take place from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this Friday, June 7. The inaugural event took place in Melbourne last October but has been shifted through the calendar to early summer.
The upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event, produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands will be the second WWE event promoted under the Super Showdown chronology and the third event under WWE's 10-year partnership supporting Saudi Vision 2030.
Where To Watch WWE Super ShowDown 2019
Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles. In India one can also watch it live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six Channels.
The event will see legends The Undertaker and Goldberg face each other for the first time, while WWE Championship and Universal titles are also up for grabs as Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins take on Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin respectively. The evening will also see the 50-man battle royal.
WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Match Card for the show
Undertaker, Goldberg to clash for the first time ever at WWE Super ShowDown
Triple H vs. Randy Orton
WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler
Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
Intercontinental Champion "the Demon" Finn Balor vs. Andrade
Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin
The Lucha House Party vs. Lars Sullivan
Notably, WWE Money in the Bank 2019 winner Brock Lesnar has declared he will be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Friday in Jeddah, after savagely beat down universal champion Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- Priyanka Chopra Says She's Got a 'Lot of Sh*t' Because of Age Gap with Husband Nick Jonas
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
- Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s