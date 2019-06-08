WWE Super Showdown 2019 | Wrestling greats Goldberg and The Undertaker seemed to be way past their prime as they locked horns in WWE Super Showdown 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Hall of Famers Goldberg and The Undertaker had a “sloppy showing” in Jeddah, according to a Forbes report, which termed the bout as “even worse than expected, with a slew of botches and two aging performers failing to deliver the goods in 100-plus degree heat in Saudi Arabia.”

“Taker's face following the match truly said it all as the two legendary performers failed to click from the moment the bell rang,” the report said.

WWE fans and critics expressed their disappointment with the match as Goldberg was pinned by Undertaker following a botched chokeslam.

“ICYMI here's Goldberg's new finisher, 52-Years Old,” one Twitter user wrote.

“That was difficult to watch. LET THEM RETIRE. Awful show,” tweeted a popular wrestling YouTube channel.

“Old age to blame for 100% of that match,” a disappointed fan said.

A CBS Sports report said the event, despite a couple of “notable moments,” was “mostly yet another in a string of uneventful pay-per-views as part of the company's 10-year agreement.”

The 50-man battle royal was “just as pandering as it was endearing to the locals in representing the country,” it said.

The Super ShowDown is being billed as a "WrestleMania equivalent" show by the WWE.

“There was nothing equivalent to 'Mania on Friday except the set, which was reused from the New York show in April. That's not to say much was expected Friday, but WWE should really not be putting on shows and promoting them this heavily if they aren't going to treat the match finishes as important,” the report said.