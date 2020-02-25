WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Full Match Card and When, Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

Rivals Roman Reigns and King Corbin will once again go to war inside a Steel Cage at the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown 2020 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 27. The match is a culmination of weeks of to-and-from which saw Corbin humiliating Reigns by covering him with dog food to a TLC match with Falls Count Anywhere stipulation at Royal Rumble. The pay-per-view, a part of WWE's 10-year partnership supporting Saudi Vision 2030 will also see a host of other matches featuring Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, The Fiends Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins among others.

Date and Time of WWE Super ShowDown 2020 -

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 will be held on Thursday, February 27 at the King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match will be showcased at 10.30 PM in India.

Where to watch WWE Super ShowDown 2020?

The Super ShowDown 2020 can be watched live in India on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English, and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi.

Where to Live Stream WWE Super ShowDown 2020?

One can watch the WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Live on the WWE Network across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 match card:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar versus Ricochet

Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt versus Goldberg

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day versus The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns versus King Corbin (Steel Cage Match)

The first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match

Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy versus The Street Profits

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley versus Naomi

