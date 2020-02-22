Take the pledge to vote

WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Naomi to Take on Bayley for SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women's title against Naomi in a historic match at the WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Naomi to Take on Bayley for SmackDown Women's Championship
WWE Super ShowDown 2020 will see Naomi challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defend her title against Naomi in Riyadh. This will be the first-ever Women's Championship match in Saudi Arabia.

Friday Night SmackDown saw Naomi defeat Carmella via pinfall following a split-legged moonsault to earn a shot at Bayley and the SmackDown women's championship at Super ShowDown.

The segment saw Bayley initially out at ringside watching the match, and then interfering, seemingly helping Carmella. However, the referee ejected Bayley from ringside and a good bout saw Naomi winning at the end.

Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and will be looking to win the title for the third time.

Apart from Naomi vs Bayley battling it out for the WWE SmackDown Women's championship, the updated match card include:

Brock Lesnar (c) versus Ricochet for WWE championship

Bray Wyatt (c) versus Goldberg for Universal championship

The New Day (c) versus John Morrison and The Miz for the SmackDown tag team championship

Seth Rollins and Murphy versus The Street Profits for the Raw tag team championship

Roman Reigns versus Baron Corbin in a steel cage match.

AJ Styles versus Andrade versus Bobby Lashley versus Rusev versus Erick Rowan versus R-Truth for the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match.

