WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Rey Mysterio Replaces Rusev for Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match

Rey Mysterio will replace Rusev in the upcoming Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match at WWE Super ShowDown even though no official reason was given for this change.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 25, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Rey Mysterio Replaces Rusev for Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match
Rey Mysterio in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet (Photo Credit: WWE)

Rey Mysterio is all set to replace Rusev in the upcoming Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match at WWE Super ShowDown, which will be held in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

The announcement was made through a post on Twitter.

As per a report published in Cageside Seats, no official reason was given for this change, but some rumours and reports regarding a contract dispute between both the parties were doing the rounds in the recent weeks.

Further, when this was announced on social media and television Rusev's name was still mentioned on the match preview list on the WWE official website, but as of now it is certain that he has been pulled out from this match.

Previously, WWE had declared that AJ Styles vs Rusev vs Andrade vs Bobby Lashley vs R-Truth would battle in a Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy. Now, Rusev has been replaced with Rey Mysterio, and all others are same as before.

Meanwhile, in a first-ever Women's championship in Saudi Arabia, Naomi challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defend her title at the WWE Super ShowDown 2020. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 12pm ET.

