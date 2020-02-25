WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Rey Mysterio Replaces Rusev for Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match
Rey Mysterio will replace Rusev in the upcoming Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match at WWE Super ShowDown even though no official reason was given for this change.
Rey Mysterio in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet (Photo Credit: WWE)
Rey Mysterio is all set to replace Rusev in the upcoming Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match at WWE Super ShowDown, which will be held in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
The announcement was made through a post on Twitter.
It's all about that Tuwaiq ?? this Thursday at #WWESSD for @fightbobby, @RonKillings, @AndradeCienWWE, @ERICKROWAN, @AJStylesOrg, and @reymysterio! #Raw pic.twitter.com/AEHfDVrK4l
— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020
As per a report published in Cageside Seats, no official reason was given for this change, but some rumours and reports regarding a contract dispute between both the parties were doing the rounds in the recent weeks.
Further, when this was announced on social media and television Rusev's name was still mentioned on the match preview list on the WWE official website, but as of now it is certain that he has been pulled out from this match.
Previously, WWE had declared that AJ Styles vs Rusev vs Andrade vs Bobby Lashley vs R-Truth would battle in a Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy. Now, Rusev has been replaced with Rey Mysterio, and all others are same as before.
Meanwhile, in a first-ever Women's championship in Saudi Arabia, Naomi challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defend her title at the WWE Super ShowDown 2020. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 12pm ET.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus And Superspreaders: Humans Can Carry And Transmit COVID-19 Without Symptoms
- How Anil, Janhvi, Sanjay Kapoor and Family Remembered Sridevi on Her 2nd Death Anniversary
- Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 5 Pics of the Actor That Prove He's a True Family Man
- Want Netflix For Just Rs 5 For a Month? You May Get Lucky Ahead of Disney Plus Launch
- Huawei Has a New Foldable Phone Called The Mate Xs And it Costs $2700