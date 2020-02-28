WWE Super ShowDown Results 2020: Bill Goldberg Defeats Bray Wyatt to Lift Universal Championship

American wrestler Bill Goldberg beat Bray Wyatt to become a two-time Universal Champion. The main takeaway of the WWE Super ShowDown was the 53-year-old not only taking away the title but also punching his ticket to WrestleMania.

WrestleMania is one of biggest shows in the world of WWE and will be held on March and what took place on Thursday was just a step ahead of Elimination Chamber in March.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 was held at the King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27.

Universal Championship:

Bill Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt with a jackhammer to win the Universal Championship. Goldberg hit three straight spears but was not able to capitalize. It took a total of two minutes 57 seconds for Bill to defeat Bray.

SmackDown Women's Championship:

Bayley retained her SmackDown Women's championship after she defeated Naomi. The match on Thursday was also the second ever WWE women's match to be held in Saudi Arabia.

Raw Tag Team Championship:

Seth Rollins and Murphy defeated The Street Profits in order to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships. Rollins had hit Angelo Dawkins with a stomp on the apron that allowed Murphy to pin him for the victory.

WWE Championship:

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship match after defeating Ricochet in less than a minute. Brock has now made his way to the upcoming WrestleMania 36.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.