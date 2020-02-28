Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

WWE Super ShowDown Results 2020: Bill Goldberg Defeats Bray Wyatt to Lift Universal Championship

WWE Super ShowDown Results 2020: Bill Goldberg became the new Universal champion.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 28, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WWE Super ShowDown Results 2020: Bill Goldberg Defeats Bray Wyatt to Lift Universal Championship
Bill Goldberg (Photo Credit: WWE)

American wrestler Bill Goldberg beat Bray Wyatt to become a two-time Universal Champion. The main takeaway of the WWE Super ShowDown was the 53-year-old not only taking away the title but also punching his ticket to WrestleMania.

WrestleMania is one of biggest shows in the world of WWE and will be held on March and what took place on Thursday was just a step ahead of Elimination Chamber in March.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 was held at the King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27.

Universal Championship:

Bill Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt with a jackhammer to win the Universal Championship. Goldberg hit three straight spears but was not able to capitalize. It took a total of two minutes 57 seconds for Bill to defeat Bray.

SmackDown Women's Championship:

Bayley retained her SmackDown Women's championship after she defeated Naomi. The match on Thursday was also the second ever WWE women's match to be held in Saudi Arabia.

Raw Tag Team Championship:

Seth Rollins and Murphy defeated The Street Profits in order to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships. Rollins had hit Angelo Dawkins with a stomp on the apron that allowed Murphy to pin him for the victory.

WWE Championship:

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship match after defeating Ricochet in less than a minute. Brock has now made his way to the upcoming WrestleMania 36.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram