WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Gets Engaged to Singer Boyfriend Ryan Cabrera

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss got engaged to her boyfriend Ryan Cabrera who is a singer-songwriter. The couple announced their engagement on social media and shared a picture and a video of the special moment.

Cabrera wrote an emotional post with the video on Instagram. “I am the luckiest man in the world, I’m going to marry the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most thoughtful, brilliant woman, I have ever met in my life!!! The only other woman I know that has the exact same qualities as my mother who is perfect in my eyes!! The best day I’ve ever had in my 38 years on this planet to date. I love you always and forever Lex! People will always have their opinions, but LOVE will always conquer, and that’s how I choose to live my life,” read the caption.

Bliss or Lexi Kaufman also posted on Twitter a snap of the moment Cabrera got down on his knees to propose.

“One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES,” wrote Bliss. “Tonight was the best night of my life! And it’s just the beginning,” read the snap.

The WWE congratulated “Alexa and Ryan as they begin this exciting new chapter in their lives.”

The couple met last year at the Smackdown after a rumour of them dating surfaced on social media. Cabrera’s close friend, WWE’s The Miz is said to have been involved in bringing them together. Soon they became friends and eventually started dating.

Cabrera began his singing career as a lead singer for the Dallas band Rubix Groove, before going solo. In 2004, he released his first major-label album, Take It All Away and followed it up with several others.

Many WWE fans have showered their love for the lovely couple on Twitter. Some even expressed how heartbroken they were. The meme below says it all.

“Congrats Alexa! I’m so happy for you!” read the post with an interesting picture.

Congratulations to the happy couple.