WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss' Pet Pig Dies after Vets Refuse Treatment

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss is mourning the death of her pet pig who, she claimed, took his last breath in severe pain on Tuesday morning after multiple veterinarians refused to treat him. She shared the heartbreaking news with her fans on her Instagram and Twitter page in which she revealed that her pig, Larry-Steve, passed away just a day before his fourth birthday. Bliss had also shared a black-and-white picture in which she can be seen touching one of his hooves.

According to TMZ Sports, the 29-year-old said that the animal had fallen ill on Monday and it was evident that he was suffering as he could not move or walk. She took him to his usual veterinarian, but she was uncomfortable in treating him in this condition. She then contacted 13 other vets, but despite her requests, they were turned away as some of them cited his big size as the reason. Unfortunately, her pig passed away.

While expressing her grief, Bliss wrote that she was sorry that she was not able to find help in time and that the doctors couldn’t understand his suffering. She ended the emotional note by assuring her late pet’s soul that his “life mattered.” Many of her fans and fellow wrestling stars have dropped messages of support in the comments section of the post. Nikki Bella also expressed her condolences on his death and assured the WWE superstar that she was a very good pet parent who showed everyone how “smart” pigs are.

Bliss had raised Larry-Steve since he was born in 2017 and lovedand cared for him just like a family member at her home in Orlando. He was quite famous on social media too. He also had an Instagram account which has nearly 90, 000 followers.

