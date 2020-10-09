WWE Superstar and Hollywood Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surpasses 200 Million Instagram Followers

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surpassed 200 million followers on Instagram, making him the No.1 American man on the social media platform.

The Rock took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement:

He sits atop the most followers on Instagram chart in terms of American men, with Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo having the most Instagram followers in the world with 238 million and popstar Ariana Grande having the most followers for women with 203 million.

He had posted a video on Instagram earlier commemorating the milestone.

In the post, Johnson thanked his fans, saying "Always speak your truth, and do your best to speak your truth with compassion, with a little bit of poise, with a little bit of dignity, with respect and with empathy. Even when speaking your truth means you’re going to dive into some conversations that might make people a little uncomfortable."

He also urged his fans to speak their truth after he received backlash for endorsing US Presidential nominee and former Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden.