WWE Superstar and Hollywood Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surpasses 200 Million Instagram Followers

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surpassed 200 million followers on Instagram, making him the No.1 American man on the social media platform.
The Rock took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement:
He sits atop the most followers on Instagram chart in terms of American men, with Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo having the most Instagram followers in the world with 238 million and popstar Ariana Grande having the most followers for women with 203 million.
He had posted a video on Instagram earlier commemorating the milestone.
In the post, Johnson thanked his fans, saying "Always speak your truth, and do your best to speak your truth with compassion, with a little bit of poise, with a little bit of dignity, with respect and with empathy. Even when speaking your truth means you’re going to dive into some conversations that might make people a little uncomfortable."
Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth - do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable - when you approach with respect and care - on the other side of discomfort - is clarity and progress. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth. You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned. And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms - officially becoming/ The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’ 🖤👊🏾 #speakyourtruth #dignityrespectgratitude #thatsoursuperpower 🇺🇸
He also urged his fans to speak their truth after he received backlash for endorsing US Presidential nominee and former Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden.