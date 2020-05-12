WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Announces Pregnancy, Gives Up Women's Champion Title to Asuka

WWE Monday Night Raw arena was taken aback by news of superstar Becky Lynch's pregnancy.

Lynch, who had the women's champion title since last April, began the RAW segment by giving a brief about her career at the wrestling arena.

"Tonight is no ordinary night for me. I'm torn between joy and sadness because I am at a place in my life where things are about to change and I needed to do something about it," she said.

Lynch then revealed that she is giving up her title to WWE Money in the Bank women's champion Asuka.

"You have been the best wrestler in the world for a long time and this is why I'm so glad that this is happening to you. The match last night, it wasn't what you thought it was. The match last night was actually for the Raw women's championship. I can't fight anymore, but you can," she added.

Before leaving the arena, Lynch said, "You are the champion. You go and be a warrior because I am going to go and be a mother".

Earlier in an interview with People, Becky had opened up about her relationship with WWE star Seth Rollins.

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with - that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," Lynch said.

Lynch also took to Twitter and said she was unsure of what the future holds for her but thanked everyone for accepting her into the world of WWE and making her reach where she is today.

"I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you've made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much."