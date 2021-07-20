WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Responds to Charlotte Flair's RAW Promo Dig

Former WWE RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch has hit back at Charlotte Flair, who took a jab at Lynch during her coronation at RAW, following her win over Rhea Ripley at WWE pay-per-view event Money in The Bank to become a 11-time Women’s champion.

This year’s first RAW episode which welcomed back fans featured an championship coronation segment for Flair celebrated her Money In the Bank title win over Rhea Ripley. At the end of the segment a rematch was booked for the RAW Women’s title, however, during her coronation, fans inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas chanted Becky Lynch’s name. And irksome Flair then responded to those chants by that Lynch is at home breast feeding while she is here in WWE dominating the entire women’s division.

WATCH video:

To which Lynch took to Twitter and responded, she said she’s still the ‘most over’ in that division.

“Breastfeeding at home and still the most over woman in the division," tweeted Becky Lynch.

The former champion also changed her location on Twitter.

‘The MAN’, Becky Lynch has been out of action since May 2020, when she relinquished her RAW Women’s title. Then she and her partner Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter, named Roux, in December last year.

Lynch, who recently got married to Seth Rollins according the WWE Superstar’s Instagram post, has been teasing her return to the WWE for months now.

During the Money in the Bank match between Flair and Ripley on Sunday, the WWE Universe shouted for Lynch multiple times, prompting Flair to respond with a middle finger salute to the Texas crowd. The screen was blacked out by WWE production to hide Flair’s middle finger to the audience, but it was still visible on the live Peacock/WWE Network broadcast. Many followers slammed the corporation on Twitter after the attempted fix.

