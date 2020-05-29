WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Says She Will Return to Wrestling Arena Post-pregnancy

Days after announcing her pregnancy with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW, Becky Lynch has opened up upon about her future in the wrestling arena. The 33-year-old wrestling superstar stated that she will return to the WWE ring post-pregnancy.

Elaborating on the same, Becky in an interview to espnW, said that she will return to the ring once she is fit enough post-baby. She also cited examples of her fellow wrestlers who have made a comeback after giving birth.

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," she said.

When asked to share her feeling on stepping away from the ring and embracing motherhood, Becky said that she always wanted to have a family and she thinks it was the right time to start it.

"I feel like I've achieved nearly everything I could achieve in wrestling. I think there's nothing more important than family. And I'm so excited to experience that and to have this other person that is half me and half the love of my life that I get to show love," Becky was quoted as saying.

Earlier in the day, Becky has penned a heartwarming birthday note for her fiancee WWE star Seth Rollins.

Calling 'The Monday Night Messiah' as her favourite person in the world, Becky wrote, "This person right here is my favorite person in the world. I thought I was doing fairly well in life before, but then you came along and made me feel like the luckiest (and happiest) human in the world. I love you and can't wait to start this next crazy chapter with you . Happy Birthday @wwerollins"