WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan Teases Dream Match with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

WWE superstar Daniel Bryan recently got wrestling fans in a frenzy when he teased a dream match with former wrestler and Hollywood superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Bryan took to Twitter to say that he would like a match with The Rock due to the number of times he's had to listen to a song from one of the movies the former wrestler has starred in.

"I would love to do a match with The Rock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to 'You’re Welcome'. And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day," Bryan tweeted on Thursday.

The Rock responded to the tweet, saying he would be 'jobbing' i.e. losing the match before congratulating Bryan on the recent birth of his child.

"I can see the writing on this wall from miles away - I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad. Let’s do it. And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam."

An in-ring return for The Rock seems unlikely given his movie commitments, but one can never say never in the wrestling world.