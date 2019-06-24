Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

WWE Superstar John Cena Posts Inspirational Tweet; EC3 Gives Cryptic Response

John Cena recently took to Twitter and posted, 'Never stop dreaming. Chasing those dreams requires an incredible amount of work. Never give up.'

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WWE Superstar John Cena Posts Inspirational Tweet; EC3 Gives Cryptic Response
Image credits: John Cena / Official Facebook page
Loading...

Veteran WWE superstar and 16-time World Champion John Cena who is known to be fairly active on Twitter recently posted an inspirational tweet on chasing one's dreams and never giving up. However, one WWE superstar had a very cryptic and sad reply to it.

John Cena recently took to Twitter and posted, "Never stop dreaming. Chasing those dreams requires an incredible amount of work. Never give up."

To which EC3 replied, "Dreams become nightmares."

This comes following months where EC3 has been seen being pushed down to the mid-card level with no major push from the WWE authorities. For the unversed, in December 2018, it was announced that EC3, then a talented NXT superstar would be making his debut on the main roster, with him finally making his debut as a guest on Alexa Bliss' "Moment of Bliss" talk show on WWE.

EC3, who had debuted as a babyface soon went off to feud with Dean Ambrose, resulting in him stealing a victory over the new AEW superstar. However, the push did nothing and he was soon relegated to the mid-card level. He last appeared as one of the participants in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

EC3's tweet soon led to a number of responses from netizens with many speculating that he may soon move to the rival AEW Company.

Others could not help but comment on how WWE is wasting talent, with one user writing, "Left the first time became a star got over with the fans resigned and totally screwed over by wwe again, then they put the same crap on TV every week while there is so much amazing talent sitting in catering going to waste."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram