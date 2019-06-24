WWE Superstar John Cena Posts Inspirational Tweet; EC3 Gives Cryptic Response

Veteran WWE superstar and 16-time World Champion John Cena who is known to be fairly active on Twitter recently posted an inspirational tweet on chasing one's dreams and never giving up. However, one WWE superstar had a very cryptic and sad reply to it.

John Cena recently took to Twitter and posted, "Never stop dreaming. Chasing those dreams requires an incredible amount of work. Never give up."

Never stop dreaming. Chasing those dreams requires an incredible amount of work. Never give up. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 21, 2019

To which EC3 replied, "Dreams become nightmares."

Dreams become nightmares. — ecIII (@therealec3) June 22, 2019

This comes following months where EC3 has been seen being pushed down to the mid-card level with no major push from the WWE authorities. For the unversed, in December 2018, it was announced that EC3, then a talented NXT superstar would be making his debut on the main roster, with him finally making his debut as a guest on Alexa Bliss' "Moment of Bliss" talk show on WWE.

EC3, who had debuted as a babyface soon went off to feud with Dean Ambrose, resulting in him stealing a victory over the new AEW superstar. However, the push did nothing and he was soon relegated to the mid-card level. He last appeared as one of the participants in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

EC3's tweet soon led to a number of responses from netizens with many speculating that he may soon move to the rival AEW Company.

Did someone say "Nightmare"? pic.twitter.com/b7nu75ueIS — Mohammed Hatoum (@MohammedHatoum) June 22, 2019

EC3 to AEW confirmed!! — Samir Ghimire (@99SamirGhimire) June 22, 2019

Others could not help but comment on how WWE is wasting talent, with one user writing, "Left the first time became a star got over with the fans resigned and totally screwed over by wwe again, then they put the same crap on TV every week while there is so much amazing talent sitting in catering going to waste."