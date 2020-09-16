WWE Superstar Lana Faces Cyber Bullying After She Shares Tiktok Video With Wrestler Natalya

The menace of cyber bullying is not new. The virtual bullies spare no one, whether it be a common person or a fancy celebrity. Latest celeb to be attacked by these bullies is World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Lana.

The ace wrestler had shared a clip on Instagram with fellow wrestler Natalya. However, soon after the video was shared on the platform, Lana received a lot of hate and negative comments on the post.

The TikTok video that has been shared as a reel on Instagram begins with the women twinning in pink dress. By the end of the video, both can be seen posing in black.

Lana captioned her post as, “Describe this TikTok / IG REEL with emojis!!! @natbynature you start!!!!!”

However, when Natalya shared the same on her Instagram profile, she received a lot of positive reactions from fans and friends.

Natalya on the other hand in her caption said, “ℴ.”

Addressing this issue of cyber bullying, Lana took to Twitter to clarify and address the consequences of such bullying. She wrote, “It’s crazy to see me that I can post a video on my IG & get so much hate & cyber bullying comments & then @NatbyNature can post the exact same video and everyone say it’s the best TikTok ever ! It’s the same video that I made.... why are all of you such bullies to me?”

In another tweet, she also mentioned how her mental health is of maximum importance to her , “If all of you keep coming at me in cyber bullying ways .... the entire house hold of @ToBeMiro & my social medias will be turned off. Mental health is the most important. Cyber bullying can really effect someone’s mental health.”

A lot of people has supported Lana to fight against the cyber bullying.