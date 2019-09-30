WWE Superstar Paige to Return Soon After Career-threatening Injury: Reports
WWE superstar Paige, who had suffered a career-ending neck injury back in December, is reportedly returning for WWE.
Paige (Photo Credit: WWE)
It seems WWE superstar Paige is expected to make her return to professional wrestling soon, according to a report in PWInsider.
On 10 April 2018 episode of WWE SmackDown Live, Paige was announced by Shane McMahon (acting as the commissioner of the show) as the new general manager of SmackDown, turning her face once again and disbanding Absolution (a faction she had formed with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville) in the process. This came a mere day after revealing her in-ring retirement. Subsequently, Paige has been managing Asuka and Kairi Sane on SmackDown until she left to take time off to undergo surgery for a hernia back on August 14.
She had earlier revealed that she missed her WWE SummerSlam Meet and Greet and the post-SummerSlam Raw after visiting her doctor where they discovered her hernia.
The hernia was related to the career-ending neck injury she suffered in December 2017 at the WWE live event in Uniondale, New York, reported PWInsider.
While there is no word yet as to what WWE has planned for Paige, with the draft looming large, or the Blue Brand's move to FOX, it is yet to be seen if she will continue to manage The Kabuki Warriors or WWE has some other plans for her.
Notably, Paige recently tried out for the WWE Backstage studio show on FS1, but there's no word yet on if she will be used as one of the on-air talents along with hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
