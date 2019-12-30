WWE Superstar Randy Orton Reportedly Injured at Live Event in Pennsylvania

WWE superstar Randy Orton reportedly injured his knees during a WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Several fans took to Twitter to update others on the injury that happened minutes into his match against AJ Styles, reported Wrestling Inc.

According to fans on Twitter, Orton went for the RKO, but landed awkwardly with Styles countering the move. Trainers had to rush to the veteran superstar. The match was halted and Orton was guided into the backstage area.

WWE, on its part, has not released any information regarding the injury or whether Orton will be shelved from televised events or not.

A number of fans took to Twitter to wish the superstar a speedy recovery and pray for his wellbeing. While one user wrote, "Yeesh. He can't even stand. That WWE schedule is taking its toll. I hope he's gonna be okay," another user posted, "Prayers go out to Randy hope he okay."

A third user compared his situation with that of Brock Lesnar, writing, "That's what mileage does and randy isn't a spring chicken. For 39, that's old for an athlete. Randy has had a bevy of injuries throughout his career. I can see either retirement or a Brock type of schedule soon."

Here's what others posted:

A major star of WWE programming, Randy Orton has been shifted to the mid-card section in the last few months and did not even feature in WWE's final pay-per-view of 2019, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

