WWE Superstar Spectacle Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Team News

The WWE Superstar Spectacle event is great news for Indian WWE fans. This is going to be an unprecedented two-hour long television special show which will be featuring some top-notch wrestlers. From what is known till now, the event is going to feature wrestlers from NXT, RAW, and Smackdown. Some top wrestlers including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet and Famer Ric Flair, among many others, will also be seen.

Top Indian wrestlers will also be a part of this India exclusive event. Here is a list of those who are likely to be seen:

Jinder Mahal

Samir Singh and Sunil Singh.

Indus Sher, featuring Rinku and Saurav.

NXT Superstar Jeet Rama.

Kavita Devi

Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky.

Guru Raaj

Keeping in view the Indian audience, the commentary of the event will be done in both Hindi and English. Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy and Development in an official statement said, “We love the passion and support from the huge WWE Universe in India.” He added that the show will be an epic event with “electrifying matches” featuring some of the biggest names in WWE.

When will the WWE Superstar Spectacle event start?

The WWE Superstar Spectacle is scheduled for Tuesday, January 26

Where will the WWE Superstar Spectacle take place?

The event will be held at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida, United States.

What time will the WWE Superstar Spectacle event begin?

The WWE Superstar Spectacle is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WWE Superstar Spectacle event?

WWE enthusiasts can enjoy live telecasts of all the event on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the WWE Superstar Spectacle event?

The live streaming of the event can be enjoyed at the official YouTube and social media handles like Facebook, Twitter etc.