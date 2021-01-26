WWE Superstar Spectacle Live Updates: Team of Mysterio, Ricochet, Shanky and Zanjeer Pick up the Win

From Indian Wrestling Kushti Champion to NXT Superstar, Jeet Rama is making his way in the squared circle. Born in Haryana, India, Rama is a two-time Kushti National Heavyweight Champion and three-time winner of the Hind Kesari award. During WWE’s 2016 visit to India, Jeet Rama debuted in front of hometown fans at the Indira Gandhi Arena, winning his first match against Chad Gable and cementing his place as one to watch. What will the future hold for this Kushti wrestling star? One thing is for sure: Jeet Rama is here to make a statement.
A phenomenal entry
#WWESuperstarSpectacle just got PHENOMENAL.@AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/CVTGWKIpQl— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
Triple H with the Giants
These two men have a bright future in @WWE and with the size of @giantzanjeerwwe and @DilsherShanky the sky is the limit ... LITERALLY! #WWESuperstarSpectacle @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/TJVkv9FoKT— Triple H (@TripleH) January 26, 2021
More screen time for Shanky and Zanjeer -- power moves and little for Ricochet and Rey Mysterio to do. Wasted two couple of solid performers alongside any array of hugely talented performers in Ziggler, Cesaro and Nakamura. Nevertheless, the match was centred around Shanky and Zanjeer and the duo have come off good.
And in comes Gaint Zanjeer - Corbin, Nakamura and Ziggler with the triple stack impact to the corner
.@KingRicochet taking a ride on @giantzanjeerwwe airlines! ✈️#WWESuperstarSpectacle pic.twitter.com/WFZ7CE1YDH— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
Dilsher Shanky and Dolph Ziggler Kickstart the proceedings
Look out, @ShinsukeN!#WWESuperstarSpectacle @DilsherShanky pic.twitter.com/bOK2YIC4ZK— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
These two are scary big - Dilsher Shanky and Giant Zanjeer make their way to the middle
.@DilsherShanky & @giantzanjeerwwe team up with @reymysterio and @KingRicochet to take on @HEELZiggler, King @BaronCorbinWWE, @WWECesaro & @ShinsukeN RIGHT NOW at #WWESuperstarSpectacle! pic.twitter.com/kKR9ulGVWZ— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
Impressive
.@gururaajwwe has fought through life’s difficulties to achieve his dream for him and his family. Tonight was a major step in that ... ready to see the future!! #WWESuperstarSpectacle @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/Fa7TjYGWgy— Triple H (@TripleH) January 26, 2021
Balor's show of respect
Tough recognizes Tough. @gururaajwwe is bound for greatness in #WWE. Right, @FinnBalor? #WWESuperstarSpectacle pic.twitter.com/aLdqu55GtO— WWE India (@WWEIndia) January 26, 2021
What a moment for the young guy
Can @gururaajwwe take down the #WWENXT Champion???— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
He battles @FinnBalor RIGHT NOW at #WWESuperstarSpectacle! pic.twitter.com/irdV1u3a54
Guru Raaj in action
.@gururaajwwe is NOT backing down from the #WWENXT Champion! #WWESuperstarSpectacle @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/2VZOee6Ajg— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
Good opening sequence for Guru Raaj and he has Finn Balor on the mat. Balor is keeping up the pace with the Indian grappler. Raaj is visibly bigger than Balor, but despite that, Raaj has managed some high flying offence on the NXT Champion. But Balor roars back with a basement drop kick as we cut the first ad of the show
Taking on Balor will the high-flyer Guru Raaj. Guru Raaj arrived in Orlando from Banda, India, after successfully being selected at the record-setting WWE India Tryout in 2019. A former farmer turned sports-entertainer, Raaj was trained by The Great Khali and uses his athletic experience in javelin throwing and taekwondo to run circles around his opponents. Demonstrating strength, speed and craft… one thing is for certain: Guru Raaj is the first Indian-born high-flyer in WWE, and he is here to put the rest of the roster on notice.
The future is now
The future is NOW.#WWESuperstarSpectacle pic.twitter.com/Iu38oEpz4p— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
#WWESuperstarSpectacle starts RIGHT NOW!!@WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/aMtmKF5r64— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be in action tonight
#India, @DMcIntyreWWE wishes you a Happy #RepublicDay!— WWE India (@WWEIndia) January 26, 2021
The champ will be in action TONIGHT at #WWESuperstarSpectacle on @SonySportsIndia. pic.twitter.com/DWufSsx2hW
When Jinder Mahal was released from WWE in 2014, not many would have foreseen him becoming the 50th WWE Champion in just over three years and headline a WWE live event alongside WWE legend Triple H. Mahal’s 2017 run as champion started when he defeated Randy Orton at WWE Backlash and held the title for a combined 170 days, and even though he dropped the title to AJ Styles and was pushed back to the mid-card, Mahal remains the focal point of WWE’s sustained push to enter the Indian market. However, during the pandemic Mahal was dealt a severe blow, undergoing to back-to-back knee surgeries that ruled him out of action for nearly a year. And now, the 24-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, Canada is set for a return and similar to his 2017 run, he finds himself in the spotlight once again, headlining WWE Superstar Spectacle, a two-hour television special event on January 26 for India featuring Indian superstars alongside Superstars and Legends from Raw, SmackDown and NXT. Mahal admits that winning the championship was a satisfying moment, but he is still hungry to accomplish more.
