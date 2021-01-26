WWE Superstar Spectacle Live Updates: Team of Mysterio, Ricochet, Shanky and Zanjeer Pick up the Win

News18 Logo

News18.com | January 26, 2021, 20:58 IST
WWE Superstar Spectacle Live Updates: Rama expectedly is showing off wrestling skills and fantastic power to execute the overhead suplex on the near 230-pound Styles. Rama though is slightly off with the timing going head-to-head with Styles. Couple fo clumsy exchanges between the two, but Styles taking over now

Ziggler, Cesaro and Mysterio carried the match throughout with high spots for the two Indian giants buts a well thought out match with Indians coming off well.
Jan 26, 2021 20:58 (IST)

Rama expectedly is showing off wrestling skills and fantastic power to execute the overhead suplex on the near 230-pound Styles. Rama though is slightly off with the timing going head-to-head with Styles. Couple fo clumsy exchanges between the two, but Styles taking over now

Jan 26, 2021 20:57 (IST)

From Indian Wrestling Kushti Champion to NXT Superstar, Jeet Rama is making his way in the squared circle. Born in Haryana, India, Rama is a two-time Kushti National Heavyweight Champion and three-time winner of the Hind Kesari award. During WWE’s 2016 visit to India, Jeet Rama debuted in front of hometown fans at the Indira Gandhi Arena, winning his first match against Chad Gable and cementing his place as one to watch. What will the future hold for this Kushti wrestling star? One thing is for sure: Jeet Rama is here to make a statement.

Jan 26, 2021 20:54 (IST)

A phenomenal entry

Jan 26, 2021 20:54 (IST)

A phenomenal entry

Jan 26, 2021 20:53 (IST)

Triple H with the Giants 

Jan 26, 2021 20:49 (IST)

Up next, AJ Styles takes on Jeet Rama. Rama has been with WWE for well over 4 years now and this should be a more measured and technical bout than with more spots as was the case with he 8-man tag team match. 

Jan 26, 2021 20:47 (IST)

Ziggler, Cesaro and Mysterio carried the match throughout with high spots for the two Indian giants buts a well thought out match with Indians coming off well. 

Jan 26, 2021 20:46 (IST)

Good sequence to end the match with Rey Mysterio executing the 619 before flying high over the shoulder of Shanky to pin Cesaro. That' a win for Mysterio,Ricochet, Shanky and Zanjeer. 

Jan 26, 2021 20:39 (IST)

More screen time for Shanky and Zanjeer -- power moves and little for Ricochet and Rey Mysterio to do. Wasted two couple of solid performers alongside any array of hugely talented performers in Ziggler, Cesaro and Nakamura. Nevertheless, the match was centred around Shanky and Zanjeer and the duo have come off good.  

Jan 26, 2021 20:36 (IST)

And in comes Gaint Zanjeer - Corbin, Nakamura and Ziggler with the triple stack impact to the corner

Jan 26, 2021 20:35 (IST)

Dilsher Shanky and Dolph Ziggler Kickstart the proceedings 

Jan 26, 2021 20:29 (IST)

Rey Mysterio teams up with Richochet and Dilsher Shanky and Giant Zanjeer to take on King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura 

Jan 26, 2021 20:28 (IST)

These two are scary big - Dilsher Shanky and Giant Zanjeer make their way to the middle

Jan 26, 2021 20:27 (IST)

Impressive

Jan 26, 2021 20:27 (IST)

Balor's show of respect

Jan 26, 2021 20:25 (IST)

The biggest little man in WWE History -- Rey Mysterio makes his way to the middle for a huge 8-man tag team match 

Jan 26, 2021 20:23 (IST)

Balor with a show of respect, shakes hand with Guru Raaj and leaves the Indian in the ring  

Jan 26, 2021 20:22 (IST)

Balor turns the table with a dropkick to the corner followed by Coup de Grace and 1916 ends the match. Balor with the win, Short but eventful opening contest. Raaj did not miss a beat and Balor sold well. Entertaining first match.    

Jan 26, 2021 20:21 (IST)

Guru Raaj with a timely Enzogiri and a flurry of kicks from Guru Raaj. A fantastic combination of moves and he goes fora cross body and covers with a lateral press; two counts and Balor kicks out. Balor playing his part well and is making Raaj look good 

Jan 26, 2021 20:19 (IST)

Guru Raaj with a high elbow, quite a stiff one and some good combination ending with kip-up and picture-perfect dropkick. But Balor is back up and has Raaj on the ropes with dealy chops to the neck. You can't feel it and the signature swing blade follows 

Jan 26, 2021 20:17 (IST)

What a moment for the young guy 

Jan 26, 2021 20:17 (IST)

Guru Raaj in action 

Jan 26, 2021 20:15 (IST)

Good opening sequence for Guru Raaj and he has Finn Balor on the mat. Balor is keeping up the pace with the Indian grappler. Raaj is visibly bigger than Balor, but despite that, Raaj has managed some high flying offence on the NXT Champion. But Balor roars back with a basement drop kick as we cut the first ad of the show  

Jan 26, 2021 20:11 (IST)

Taking on Balor will the high-flyer Guru Raaj.  Guru Raaj arrived in Orlando from Banda, India, after successfully being selected at the record-setting WWE India Tryout in 2019. A former farmer turned sports-entertainer, Raaj was trained by The Great Khali and uses his athletic experience in javelin throwing and taekwondo to run circles around his opponents. Demonstrating strength, speed and craft… one thing is for certain: Guru Raaj is the first Indian-born high-flyer in WWE, and he is here to put the rest of the roster on notice.

Jan 26, 2021 20:08 (IST)

 Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida, plays host for the first-ever WWE Superstar Spectacle and the show kicks off with Finn Balor making his way to the middle

Jan 26, 2021 20:06 (IST)

The future is now

Jan 26, 2021 20:05 (IST)
Jan 26, 2021 19:59 (IST)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be in action tonight 

Jan 26, 2021 19:57 (IST)

When Jinder Mahal was released from WWE in 2014, not many would have foreseen him becoming the 50th WWE Champion in just over three years and headline a WWE live event alongside WWE legend Triple H. Mahal’s 2017 run as champion started when he defeated Randy Orton at WWE Backlash and held the title for a combined 170 days, and even though he dropped the title to AJ Styles and was pushed back to the mid-card, Mahal remains the focal point of WWE’s sustained push to enter the Indian market. However, during the pandemic Mahal was dealt a severe blow, undergoing to back-to-back knee surgeries that ruled him out of action for nearly a year. And now, the 24-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, Canada is set for a return and similar to his 2017 run, he finds himself in the spotlight once again, headlining WWE Superstar Spectacle, a two-hour television special event on January 26 for India featuring Indian superstars alongside Superstars and Legends from Raw, SmackDown and NXT. Mahal admits that winning the championship was a satisfying moment, but he is still hungry to accomplish more.

Jan 26, 2021 19:57 (IST)

Here's everything you need to know about the Indian talents set to feature at the WWE Superstar Spectacle Click here for more - From 7'2'' Giant Zanjeer to High Flyer Guru Raaj - Here's Who Will Feature in WWE Superstar Spectacle 

More screen time for Shanky and Zanjeer -- power moves and little for Ricochet and Rey Mysterio to do. Wasted two couple of solid performers alongside any array of hugely talented performers in Ziggler, Cesaro and Nakamura. Nevertheless, the match was centred around Shanky and Zanjeer and the duo have come off good.

Guru Raaj arrived in Orlando from Banda, India, after successfully being selected at the record-setting WWE India Tryout in 2019.

A former farmer turned sports-entertainer, Raaj was trained by The Great Khali and uses his athletic experience in javelin throwing and taekwondo to run circles around his opponents.

Demonstrating strength, speed and craft… one thing is for certain: Guru Raaj is the first Indian-born high-flyer in WWE, and he is here to put the rest of the roster on notice.

Sareena Sandhu will join forces with one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at WWE Superstar Spectacular. Sandhu and Charlotte Flair will battle Bayley and Natalya in tag team action.

WWE’s first Indian-born high-flyer will step in the ring with NXT’s best at WWE Superstar Spectacular, as Guru Raaj faces NXT Champion Finn Bálor. Raaj traded a life of farming for the world of sports-entertainment and will present a unique challenge for Bálor. The Banda, India, native possesses a unique athletic background with experience in Taekwondo and javelin throwing.

Jeet Rama enters his Superstar Spectacle bout against AJ Styles with nothing to lose and everything in the world to gain. Like Styles, Rama is a veteran, but a win over The Phenomenal One, a two-time WWE Champion and one of the most respected competitors in the world, would certainly get people talking about the NXT Superstar. The world-famous Phenomenal One doesn’t seem likely to take his opponent lightly, however, as he’s just days away from competing in the Royal Rumble Match and will be looking to make a statement with a quick victory against Rama.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will join forces with NXT’s Rinku & Saurav of Bivens Enterprises against the dangerous former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who is no stranger to the Scottish titleholder, and 205 Live’s The Bollywood Boyz.

The WWE Superstar Spectacle event is great news for Indian WWE fans. This is going to be an unprecedented two-hour long television special show which will be featuring some top-notch wrestlers. From what is known till now, the event is going to feature wrestlers from NXT, RAW, and Smackdown. Some top wrestlers including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet and Famer Ric Flair, among many others, will also be seen.

Hungrier than Ever, Jinder Mahal Aims to Become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE

Top Indian wrestlers will also be a part of this India exclusive event. Here is a list of those who are likely to be seen:

Jinder Mahal, Samir Singh and Sunil Singh, Indus Sher (Rinku and Saurav), NXT Superstar Jeet Rama, Kavita Devi, Giant Zanjeer, Dilsher Shanky, Guru Raaj

Jinder Mahal on Who Will Be the Next 'Great Khali'

Keeping in view the Indian audience, the commentary of the event will be done in both Hindi and English. Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy and Development in an official statement said, “We love the passion and support from the huge WWE Universe in India.” He added that the show will be an epic event with “electrifying matches” featuring some of the biggest names in WWE.

When will the WWE Superstar Spectacle event start?

The WWE Superstar Spectacle is scheduled for Tuesday, January 26

Where will the WWE Superstar Spectacle take place?

The event will be held at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida, United States.

What time will the WWE Superstar Spectacle event begin?

The WWE Superstar Spectacle is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WWE Superstar Spectacle event?

WWE enthusiasts can enjoy live telecasts of all the event on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the WWE Superstar Spectacle event?

The live streaming of the event can be enjoyed at the official YouTube and social media handles like Facebook, Twitter etc.

