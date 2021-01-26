WWE Superstar Spectacle Live Updates: Team of Mysterio, Ricochet, Shanky and Zanjeer Pick up the Win

Good sequence to end the match with Rey Mysterio executing the 619 before flying high over the shoulder of Shanky to pin Cesaro. That' a win for Mysterio,Ricochet, Shanky and Zanjeer.More screen time for Shanky and Zanjeer -- power moves and little for Ricochet and Rey Mysterio to do. Wasted two couple of solid performers alongside any array of hugely talented performers in Ziggler, Cesaro and Nakamura. Nevertheless, the match was centred around Shanky and Zanjeer and the duo have come off good.Rey Mysterio teams up with Richochet and Dilsher Shanky and Giant Zanjeer to take on King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro and Shinsuke NakamuraBalor turns the table with a dropkick to the corner followed by Coup de Grace and 1916 ends the match. Balor with the win, Short but eventful opening contest. Raaj did not miss a beat and Balor sold well. Entertaining first match.Guru Raaj with a high elbow, quite a stiff one and some good combination ending with kip-up and picture-perfect dropkick. But Balor is back up and has Raaj on the ropes with dealy chops to the neck. You can't feel it and the signature swing blade followsGood opening sequence for Guru Raaj and he has Finn Balor on the mat. Balor is keeping up the pace with the Indian grappler. Raaj is visibly bigger than Balor, but despite that, Raaj has managed some high flying offence on the NXT Champion. But Balor roars back with a basement drop kick as we cut the first ad of the showGuru Raaj arrived in Orlando from Banda, India, after successfully being selected at the record-setting WWE India Tryout in 2019.A former farmer turned sports-entertainer, Raaj was trained by The Great Khali and uses his athletic experience in javelin throwing and taekwondo to run circles around his opponents.Demonstrating strength, speed and craft… one thing is for certain: Guru Raaj is the first Indian-born high-flyer in WWE, and he is here to put the rest of the roster on notice.Sareena Sandhu will join forces with one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at WWE Superstar Spectacular. Sandhu and Charlotte Flair will battle Bayley and Natalya in tag team action.WWE’s first Indian-born high-flyer will step in the ring with NXT’s best at WWE Superstar Spectacular, as Guru Raaj faces NXT Champion Finn Bálor. Raaj traded a life of farming for the world of sports-entertainment and will present a unique challenge for Bálor. The Banda, India, native possesses a unique athletic background with experience in Taekwondo and javelin throwing.Jeet Rama enters his Superstar Spectacle bout against AJ Styles with nothing to lose and everything in the world to gain. Like Styles, Rama is a veteran, but a win over The Phenomenal One, a two-time WWE Champion and one of the most respected competitors in the world, would certainly get people talking about the NXT Superstar. The world-famous Phenomenal One doesn’t seem likely to take his opponent lightly, however, as he’s just days away from competing in the Royal Rumble Match and will be looking to make a statement with a quick victory against Rama.WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will join forces with NXT’s Rinku & Saurav of Bivens Enterprises against the dangerous former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who is no stranger to the Scottish titleholder, and 205 Live’s The Bollywood Boyz.The WWE Superstar Spectacle event is great news for Indian WWE fans. This is going to be an unprecedented two-hour long television special show which will be featuring some top-notch wrestlers. From what is known till now, the event is going to feature wrestlers from NXT, RAW, and Smackdown. Some top wrestlers including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet and Famer Ric Flair, among many others, will also be seen.Top Indian wrestlers will also be a part of this India exclusive event. Here is a list of those who are likely to be seen:Jinder Mahal, Samir Singh and Sunil Singh, Indus Sher (Rinku and Saurav), NXT Superstar Jeet Rama, Kavita Devi, Giant Zanjeer, Dilsher Shanky, Guru RaajKeeping in view the Indian audience, the commentary of the event will be done in both Hindi and English. Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy and Development in an official statement said, “We love the passion and support from the huge WWE Universe in India.” He added that the show will be an epic event with “electrifying matches” featuring some of the biggest names in WWE.When will the WWE Superstar Spectacle event start?The WWE Superstar Spectacle is scheduled for Tuesday, January 26Where will the WWE Superstar Spectacle take place?The event will be held at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida, United States.What time will the WWE Superstar Spectacle event begin?The WWE Superstar Spectacle is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST.Which TV channels will broadcast the WWE Superstar Spectacle event?WWE enthusiasts can enjoy live telecasts of all the event on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX channels.How do I watch live streaming of the WWE Superstar Spectacle event?The live streaming of the event can be enjoyed at the official YouTube and social media handles like Facebook, Twitter etc.