WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil Teams Up with The Florida Aquarium for Australian Bushfire Rescue Operations

Titus O'Neil took to social media and shared news about his participation, urging people to also support.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 2:28 PM IST
WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil Teams Up with The Florida Aquarium for Australian Bushfire Rescue Operations
Titus O'Neil (Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE superstar Titus O'Neil, who is best-remembered for famously tripping and sliding underneath the ring during the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble event, has partnered with The Florida Aquarium to help the affected by Australian bushfires.

The wrestler took to social media and shared news about his participation, urging people to support the endeavours of Terri Irwin, Bindi and Robert Irwin in their efforts to save animals.

According to WWE, the net proceeds from every general ticket that is sold will be donated to Australia Zoo's Wildlife Hospital and rescue efforts. O'Neil, through the Bullard Family Foundation, will match all funds raised up to USD 25,000.

The Australia Zoo, which is operated by Terri Irwin and the Irwin family, saw Steve Irwin's son Robert thank O'Neil for his assistance.

Robert took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you so much @TitusONeilWWE! You're a legend!"

WWE superstar Natalya too thanked O'Neil for his work.

In a statement issued by O'Neil and cited by WWE, he said, "Terri, Bindi and Robert are not only my close friends, but they are family," adding, "Their dedication to saving wildlife is unwavering and during this tragic time, they are using every resource available to do everything they can to save animals injured from the bushfires."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
