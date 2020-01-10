WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil Teams Up with The Florida Aquarium for Australian Bushfire Rescue Operations

WWE superstar Titus O'Neil, who is best-remembered for famously tripping and sliding underneath the ring during the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble event, has partnered with The Florida Aquarium to help the affected by Australian bushfires.

The wrestler took to social media and shared news about his participation, urging people to support the endeavours of Terri Irwin, Bindi and Robert Irwin in their efforts to save animals.

For those in the @CityofTampa please come out this Saturday in droves to the @floridaaquarium to have a great time and help support my friends @TerriIrwin @BindiIrwin @RobertIrwin @wildwarriors with their efforts to save animals ??????#AustraliaFires https://t.co/u7p8axlpXR — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 9, 2020

According to WWE, the net proceeds from every general ticket that is sold will be donated to Australia Zoo's Wildlife Hospital and rescue efforts. O'Neil, through the Bullard Family Foundation, will match all funds raised up to USD 25,000.

The Australia Zoo, which is operated by Terri Irwin and the Irwin family, saw Steve Irwin's son Robert thank O'Neil for his assistance.

Robert took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you so much @TitusONeilWWE! You're a legend!"

Thank you so much @TitusONeilWWE ! You’re a legend! — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) January 9, 2020

WWE superstar Natalya too thanked O'Neil for his work.

In a statement issued by O'Neil and cited by WWE, he said, "Terri, Bindi and Robert are not only my close friends, but they are family," adding, "Their dedication to saving wildlife is unwavering and during this tragic time, they are using every resource available to do everything they can to save animals injured from the bushfires."

