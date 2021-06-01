WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa's 'Sunday Funday' Workout Video Reveals his Ripped Body

Just days after sharing his phenomenal transformation with the world, WWE superstar Tommaso Ciampaupped the game once again with a new workout video. In his latest post on Instagram,The Blackheartshows off his gruelling training session which he follows to keep himself in remarkable shape. The 36-year-old NXT Champion captioned the video as “Sunday Funday,” and further mentioned the variations and rounds of his arduous training schedule, which he makes it look easy.

The American professional wrestler’s video footage shows him undergoing crunches, leg raises, which are cutely interspersed by visuals of his pet “Benny Benjamin”.

Watch it here:

Ciampa’s ripped body left his fans asking for more. “You’ve given me some ab exercises to try out today,” wrote one user. “You are a true inspiration!” commented another. “Thanks for sharing, will add these to the rotation!” remarked athird. Several others used the fire emojis to shower praise on Ciampa.

Earlier this month, Ciampa had released a couple of posts on the photo-video sharing platform to share about his journey of incredible 13-week transformation. In a lengthy post, the superstar revealed that he does not have any cheat days, and only consumes cooked meals six times a day.

He thanked his wife Jessie Ward for supporting him despite knowing how “insane" he is. The couple have a daughter and the wrestler said he wanted to push his limits without letting “being a dad" excuse come in the way of his training. The former NXT champion also thanked his trainer AJ and his “training partners, the Dump Boys.”

Further in his post, Ciampa also wrote that he is celebrating two years of his “career-ending neck surgery.” Ciampa had undergone a neck surgery in March 2019 following which he had to give-up his NXT championship.

