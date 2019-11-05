WWE Superstars' Morale Low Backstage Before RAW Post Saudi Arabia Ordeal

WWE superstars' morale was reportedly low backstage, ahead of Monday Night Raw, following their travel woes in Saudi Arabia, according to reports in the media.

Following Thursday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, several wrestling superstars were stranded in Saudi Arabia due to severe flight issues and delays.

A number of wrestlers who were in Riyadh for the Crown Jewel show were unable to make it back to the United States in time for Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, with WWE announcing in a press release that a number of stars were delayed in returning due to aircraft problems.

WWE issued a press statement, "More than 175 Superstars, production crew and employees boarded a 747 charter flight back to the United States on Thursday. After the door closed, due to several aircraft problems including mechanical issues, all passengers sat on the tarmac for more than six hours. With SmackDown set to emanate live from Buffalo, N.Y., several Superstars felt so strongly that they arranged for their own separate charter in order to make it back to the U.S. for the show. Due to unforeseen issues, that charter will not land until after the live broadcast on FOX."

While the wrestlers arrived safely back in JFK airport on Friday, the Express UK report said that tensions remained high among them.

WrestleVotes reported that backstage vibe is low ahead of the Raw episode at Nassau Coliseum in New York.

According to them, there was a feeling of "weariness" which came forth from last week's debacle while trying to return home. They further added that there was a sense of weariness and it is likely that the topic will be up for discussion in the locker rooms for a long time.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, many stars felt abandoned by WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who had left the Middle East on an earlier flight.

A number of wrestling stars took to Twitter to share their unhappiness. Here's what they wrote:

Never again... — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) November 1, 2019

At this point and time We need all the prayers... brother. — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 1, 2019

Back in the states. What a day...?? — KOFI (@TrueKofi) November 2, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.