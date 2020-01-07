WWE Superstars Take to Social Media to Rasie Awareness About Australian Wildfires
Peyton Royce led WWE's social media drive to create awareness about the deadly wildfires in Australia.
Peyton Royce
A number of WWE superstars have come out on social media to create awareness about the deadly wildfires in Australia and to help lead the charge to combat the natural disaster. According to a report on CNET, at least 25 people have died since September and more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed.
Australian professional wrestler Peyton Royce, who is currently signed under WWE took to Twitter to share images from the devastation, urging people to donate to help Australia make a comeback from the dire situation it presently is in. Royce posted, "These images are so incredibly distressing but it's our reality right now. Beyond heart breaking. 23+ people dead, 1/2 a billion animals burned alive, homes destroyed & still 55 days left of 'summer'. PLEASE donate where possible every little bit helps! #AustraliaFires."
These images are so incredibly distressing but it’s our reality right now. Beyond heart breaking. 23+ people dead, 1/2 a billion animals burned alive, homes destroyed & still 55 days left of ‘summer’. PLEASE donate where possible ?? every little bit helps! #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/H07yx2DqcL— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 5, 2020
Following queries by a number of fans as to where to donate, Royce posted a separate update to direct people, how they can help Australia.
I’ve put up a link in my bio for the different ways you can donate & help support those who need it. But here it is as well https://t.co/TqM4ugUR2c#AustraliaBushfires pic.twitter.com/p1fcMXdh1H— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 3, 2020
Billie Kay, who too hails from Australia and forms one half of the tag team The IIconics along with Peyton Royce too urged people to help on social media.
Anything you can do to help! It’s absolutely devastating and isn’t slowing down ????https://t.co/s92S0okrsR pic.twitter.com/pxxY8v2KwY— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 3, 2020
WWE NXT Woman's Champion Rhea Ripley too posted on socila media stating, "My country
is on fire and my people / animals are suffering... Please help, a little goes a long
way!"
My country is on fire and my people / animals are suffering... Please help, a little goes a long way! #AustraliaFires ?????? pic.twitter.com/SUKWrvmY5q— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 5, 2020
Buddy Murphy, who is currently in a storyline fighting with Aleister Black on WWE also posted an image sharing details on how to help Australia.
#PrayForAustralia ???? pic.twitter.com/EbVcL5dEu6— Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) January 6, 2020
Other wrestlers too took to social media to urge others to help Australia in any way possible.
#PrayforAustralia ?????? pic.twitter.com/LpnBTL0o8i— Vidot (@DanielVidot) January 6, 2020
Our country is on fire. Here’s how you can help.https://t.co/QQE0sx28IX?????? pic.twitter.com/JOgCJcqkVg— Impressive Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) January 5, 2020
My wife and I just donated to @WIRES_NSW one of many ways to donate towards the Australian bushfires. Wires is Australia's largest wildlife rescue organisation, I love our animals back in Australia and they need our help!Stay tuned I'll tweet more ways you can help. pic.twitter.com/hh5QoGF6H0— Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) January 5, 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Hrithik Roshan Making Fun of His Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon Character in Fun Video
- Soul-stirring Songs, Slogans & A Message for India: When Bollywood Joined Hands to Protest JNU Attack
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Maiden Serie A Hat-trick for Juventus, 56th Overall | Watch
- Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence
- How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University