WWE Superstars Take to Social Media to Rasie Awareness About Australian Wildfires

Peyton Royce led WWE's social media drive to create awareness about the deadly wildfires in Australia.

Updated:January 7, 2020, 2:22 PM IST
WWE Superstars Take to Social Media to Rasie Awareness About Australian Wildfires
A number of WWE superstars have come out on social media to create awareness about the deadly wildfires in Australia and to help lead the charge to combat the natural disaster. According to a report on CNET, at least 25 people have died since September and more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed.

Australian professional wrestler Peyton Royce, who is currently signed under WWE took to Twitter to share images from the devastation, urging people to donate to help Australia make a comeback from the dire situation it presently is in. Royce posted, "These images are so incredibly distressing but it's our reality right now. Beyond heart breaking. 23+ people dead, 1/2 a billion animals burned alive, homes destroyed & still 55 days left of 'summer'. PLEASE donate where possible every little bit helps! #AustraliaFires."

Following queries by a number of fans as to where to donate, Royce posted a separate update to direct people, how they can help Australia.

Billie Kay, who too hails from Australia and forms one half of the tag team The IIconics along with Peyton Royce too urged people to help on social media.

WWE NXT Woman's Champion Rhea Ripley too posted on socila media stating, "My country

is on fire and my people / animals are suffering... Please help, a little goes a long

way!"

Buddy Murphy, who is currently in a storyline fighting with Aleister Black on WWE also posted an image sharing details on how to help Australia.

Other wrestlers too took to social media to urge others to help Australia in any way possible.

