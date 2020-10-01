WWE Superstars Turning Towards IMPACT Wrestling? The Rock, Heath Slater in Limelight

True wrestling fans would agree that if at all there is anything that comes after or alongside WWE, it is the IMPACT wrestling. Interestingly, this week has been the one with quite a few developments as well.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Heath Slater has become an integral part of the IMPACT after he was released by WWE earlier this year. Apart from this, there have been other developments as well. Let's take a look at some of the major ones:

WWE Tag Team Champion Heath Slater crucial part of IMPACT

In a recent report, it has been mentioned that former WWE Tag Team Champion Heath Slater mentioned that people in the circuit enquired with him about his joining in IMPACT Wrestling. This comes after news of his contract soon expiring with Vince McMahon came to light. He had joined IMPACT after being released by WWE earlier this year. However, it must be noted that as of now, he continues to be a free agent. But what cannot be denied is also that fact that he has become a big part of IMPACT.

The Rock to make debut appearance at IMPACT Wrestling

This comes after Ken Shamrock took to Twitter to ask legendary The Rock to send an induction greeting. For the unversed, Ken is being honoured by IMPACT Wrestling by being inducted into their Hall of Fame. The Rock has agreed to Ken's request and will be sending across his greeting through video. Even though this is going to be virtual, the development is a big thing for the IMPACT.

Congrats, my brother. Awesome news. I will take care of this and get it to you by this weekend. 👊🏾🖤 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 25, 2020

AJ Styles may return to IMPACT?

One of the top WWE stars AJ Styles has in the past spent quite a lot of time with IMPACT wrestling when he was a budding wrestler. Now, if the grapevine is to be believed, the star is not happy with WWE over the release of two of his close friends. Therefore, it is being speculated that he might be looking at a shift from WWE to IMPACT. The claim of him being upset has been denied by the ace wrestler himself but he has also said he can 'never say never' to a return to IMPACT Wrestling.