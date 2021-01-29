WWE Superstars Who Can Make a Surprise Return at Royal Rumble 2021

We are just days away from one of the biggest pay per view (PPV) events of WWE’s universe – the Royal Rumble 2021, which is scheduled to take place on January 31 (Monday, February 1 India time) at the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field, in Tampa, Florida.

The highly anticipated event is a multi-person battle royal whose participants enter at timed intervals and the sole objective is to be the last man/woman standing in the ring. However, this year’s Royal Rumble event will be different as the premiere show will be bereft of fans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic restrictions. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for us for one of their biggest nights.

Even though the company had earlier announced quite a few exciting matches which include Bill Goldberg vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title. While Kevin Owens takes on Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, among others. Here we look at 10 WWE superstars who could make a return at Royal Rumble 2021.

Ronda Rousey

The former MMA Champion turned WWE star's last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 35. Even though reports point of Ronda Rousey’s willingness to start a family of her own, since her triple threat match which saw her facing Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. But there are enough chances of WWE bringing her for a short run until WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch

The Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch who gave birth to her first child with fiance Seth Rollins, last month. However, it is not known yet if Lynch who relinquished her RAW title to Asuka due to her pregnancy, is ready to return to WWE. But if the former champion makes an appearance it could be the biggest surprise at this year’s Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins

Rollins hasn’t been off WWE television since his feud with Murphy and the Mysterio family. But he took time off as Becky Lynch gave birth to their first child together. Even as the road to WrestleMania 37 approaches, Rollins could be a part of the men’s Royal Rumble roster.

The Fiend

In recent months WWE RAW Superstar, The Fiend has been feuding with Randy Orton on WWE RAW. However, since being doused in fire by Orton during their Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC in last December, he’s not been seen on WWE television since then. Meanwhile, due to all the dramatics on RAW, The Fiend is now accused of Alexa Bliss’ attack on Orton with a fireball to prevent him from entering the Royal Rumble match. Even though Orton took his revenge over Bliss, it looks like the stage is probably set for The Fiend to return at Rumble this year.

Aleister Black

Aleister Black hasn’t appeared on the Blue brand since his feud with Kevin Owens and his following draft to the SmackDown brand last year. Even though there were reports of WWE pulling Black from TV made rounds, it never ended up happening. Now, a Royal Rumble match could be the apt platform for his probable return.

Jinder Mahal

The former WWE Champion recently teamed and wrestled with The Bollywood Boyz at WWE Superstar Spectacle. Mahal, who just returned from injury at Superstar Spectacle, has a chance of returning in the men’s Royal Rumble match, as the former WWE Champion looks in great shape.

Samoa Joe

Former WWE US Champion Samoa Joe after being injured in 2019, transitioned to a commentator’s role on WWE RAW. Nothing more would excite the fan’s if the former NXT Champion makes it back inside the squared circle.

The Hurricane

With Shane Helms back in the WWE fold, there's always the possibility of a surprise cameo by fan favourite superhero, The Hurricane. His last Royal Rumble appearance was in 2018, in which The Hurricane was quickly eliminated by 16-time world champion John Cena.

John Cena

According to reports WWE legend and 16-time world champion John Cena may be a part of WrestleMania 37, but it is still unsure of him making a return at Rumble. Even if Cena makes an appearance on Sunday night, he doesn't need to win the Royal Rumble match, which is a precursor to WrestleMania.

Brock Lesner

The WWE universe and fans have not seen Brock Lesner since he lost the WWE Championship bout to Drew McIntyre last year. However, with a lot of rumours doing rounds about the Beast Incarnate’s return, the fans can anticipate a blockbuster duel featuring Lesner vs Roman Reigns.