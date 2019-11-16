WWE Survivor Series 2019 Match Card: All You Need to Know about Battle of Brands

One of the most entertaining pay-per-views in the WWE calendar, Survivor Series 2019 is all set to take place on Sunday, November 24, in the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Traditionally an event that sees the 'Blue' and 'Red' brands go head to head in traditional five-man elimination tag team matches, what makes the 33rd Survivor Series all the more interesting is the fact that a new dimension has been added to it. The 2019 edition of Survivor Series will see NXT join the brand war as well.

While a match has already been declared between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and veteran WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, following their long-standing rivalry, Friday Night SmackDown's recent developments perhaps round off the entire match card for the upcoming pay-per-view.

During an appearance on Miz TV, Daniel Bryan's verbal altercation with Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Fun House led to a much-anticipated Universal Championship match at Survivor Series.

Here are the matches that are going down at WWE Survivor Series 2019:

Brock Lesnar (champion) versus Rey Mysterio for the WWE Championship: Started off when Lesnar first attacked Mysterio and then subsequently, the masked superstar's son Dominick, the rivalry saw Lesnar give a quick conclusion to his match against Cain Velasquez who had come to defend Mysterio. The match at Survivor Series could bring a conclusion to their rivalry.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt versus Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship.

Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Champion) versus Bayley (SmackDown Women's Champion) versus Shayna Baszler (WWE NXT Women's Champion).

AJ Styles (US Champion) versus Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental champion) versus Roderick Strong (North American champion).

The Viking Raiders (Raw Tag Team Champions) versus The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) versus Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Champions).

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet) versus Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Ali, Shorty G, and Braun Strowman) versus Team NXT in a traditional Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match. The names of members of the WWE NXT team are yet to be announced.

Team Raw versus Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross) versus Team NXT for Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match. The teams for Raw and NXT are yet to be announced.

