WWE Survivor Series 2019 Results, Recap: NXT Prove to be Dominant Force; Roman Reigns Wins One for SmackDown

Sunday’s Survivor Series, which saw Raw, SmackDown and for the first time, NXT, being pitted against each other, culminated with the black and gold brand emerging supreme, from the 'main roster', following their TakeOver War Games a day earlier. The evening saw some stellar action from Lio Rush, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Tommaso Ciampa and Daniel Bryan in separate matches. Rey Mysterio's feud with Brock Lesnar ended with the WWE Champion winning the match despite interference from Mysterio's son Dominick.

The evening saw Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defeat Daniel Bryan via pinfall to retain the title. Despite the veteran superstar connecting with the crowd with his 'Yes' chants, innumerable dropkicks and stomps to the face, Bryan ultimately lost when Wyatt forced the Mandible Claw on him for the pinfall.

The Men's survivor series saw Roman Reigns (SmackDown) emerge supreme by defeating Keith Lee of NXT to become the sole survivor for the Blue Brand. Tommaso Ciampa, a night removed from teh stellar War Games win, made it to the final four, while Lee eliminated Seth Rollins. However, Lee missed a moonsault to only be hit by Reigns with a spear for the win.

Order of elimination: NXT's WALTER, SmackDown's (SD) Shorty G, Raw's Kevin Owens, NXT's Damian Priest, Raw's Orton, NXT's Riddle, SD's Braun Strowman, Raw's Ricochet, SD's Mustafa Ali, Raw's McIntyre, SD's Corbin, NXT's Ciampa, Raw's Rollins.

Another highlight of the evening was the No Hold Barred WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio which the champ won via pinfall. The highlight was definitely Mysterio's son Dominick entering the bout and double teaming with his dad against The Beast Incarnate.

Here's what else happened on WWE Survivor Series 2019:

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (SD) won the Tag Team Battle Royal. Forgotten Sons from NXT were the first to be eliminated, followed by SD's Lucha House, Raw's Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, NXT's Imperium, SD's Heavy Machinery, NXT's Breezango, SD's Revival, Raw's The OC and Raw's Street Profits.

Cruiserweight Championship match saw champion Lio Rush (NXT) steal an oppurtunistic win ove SD's Kalisto via pinfall and Raw's Akira Tozawa (Raw) to retain the belt.

Tag Team Championship match saw Viking Raiders (Raw) defeat Undisputed Era (NXT) via pinfall and New Day (SD).

Roderick Strong (NXT) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (SD) via pinfall and AJ Styles (Raw).

NXT Championship Adam Cole defeated Pete Dunne via pinfall to retain the title.

The evening also saw Rhea Ripley (NXT) defeat Sasha Banks (SD) via pinfall while NXT survived in the traditional Women's Survivor Series match. The first to be eliminated was SD's Nikki Cross, followed by Raw's Sarah Logan, SD's Carmella, Raw's Kairi Sane, SD's Dana Brooke, Raw's Asuka abandoned her team, Raw's Flair, SD's Evans, NXT's Toni Storm, NXT's Belair, Raw's Natalya.

Also, the evening saw Shayna Baszler (NXT) defeat Bayley (SD) via submission and Becky Lynch (Raw), giving NXT the overall win for the evening.

