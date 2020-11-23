WWE Survivor Series Results: SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks Defeats Raw Women's Champion Asuka

Thirty years ago, The Undertaker made his debut in the world of wrestling. In his career, he has won the world heavyweight champion title in WWE for seven times. Out of the seven times, he has won the WWF/WWE Championship four times and the World Heavyweight Championship three times. On Sunday, November 22, the iconic wrestler hanged his shoes, putting an end to his wrestling career.

Apart from the much-hyped farewell of The Undertaker, there were quite a few intense outings in last night's episode. Here is a list of some of the most exciting matches from WWE Survivor Series on Sunday:

Team Raw (Lacey Evans, Lana, Mandy Rose, Nia Jax, Peyton Royce & Shayna Baszler) vs Team SmackDown (Bayley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott & Natalya): Team Raw defeated Team SmackDown. An interesting moment in the match was when Liv Morgan bounced Evans' head off the mat, and then hit a Crucifix Bomb into a leveraged pin, eliminating Evans.

SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks vs Raw women's champion Asuka: Sasha Banks beat Asuka. Currently, the winner of the match is also being seen in popular show world, The Mandalorian.

United States champion Bobby Lashley vs Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn: Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn with the Hurt Lock. Zayn got distracted early by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. However, he quickly turned around Lashley's advantage with a brief flurry of offence.

SmackDown tag team champions (The Street Profits) vs Raw tag team champions (The New Day): The Street Profits had a career defining win against The New Day. The match was made to feel big even before it actually started. Team Raw (AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Riddle & Sheamus) defeated Team SmackDown (Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, Otis & Seth Rollins).

The Miz wins dual-brand battle royal: After an exchange between Dominick Mysterio and Chad Gable, Dominick won. However, Miz came in the end and bagged the title.

World champions - Roman Reigns (Universal, SD) vs Drew McIntyre (WWE, Raw): Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre via submission with a guillotine choke. The top wrestlers went strength-for-strength till this. McIntyre managed to do drop Roman, leading him to roll out the ring in order to gather his composure again. It goes without saying that the two wrestlers were on top of their game in the outing.