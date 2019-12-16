WWE TLC 2019: Daniel Bryan Makes Surprise Entrance; King Corbin Gets Win Over Roman Reigns

The final WWE pay-per-view for the year 2019, TLC, saw the wrestling company go all out with hard-hitting storylines, some gritty action, surprise entrances and a bout which seems it will carry on indefinitely. The evening saw King Corbin win a match against Roman Reigns thanks to the sheer number of people against him. The evening also saw the Kabuki warriors retain their titles against the super team of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Aleister Black managed to defeat Buddy Murphy in one of the more hard-hitting matches in WWE, while the highlight of the evening was definitely the comeback of Daniel Bryan in the match between Bray Wyatt and The Miz.

The evening saw Aleister Black defeat Buddy Murphy via pinfall after he hit a Black Mass out of nowhere on Buddy Murphy for the win. The evening also saw King Corbin prevail over Roman Reigns after a match that saw Corbin's security forces attack Reigns prior to the match. Even though he was able to fend them off, interference from The Revival and Ziggler seemed too much for the Big Dog. Ziggler threw a chair into Reigns' head and hit a Zig-Zag. The Revival then hit a Shatter Machine on Reigns before Corbin hit End of Days on a steel chair for the win.

The evening also saw Universal Champion Bray Wyatt defeat The Miz via pinfall in a non-title match. The match saw The Miz giving an aggressive beatdown on the champion Wyatt turned it around and hit him with a hanging variation of Sister Abigail on the floor. Miz beat the count to avoid a count-out but was hit with another Sister Abigail for the finish.

Following the match, The Fiend appeared on the TitanTron and urged by the appearance of his alter ego pulled out a mallet from under the ring for a possible attack on The Miz. But before he could attack, Daniel Bryan, sporting a new, shorter haircut rushed to the ring and hit a running knee to on Wyatt. Bryan hit a number of kicks and another running knee to the chants of "Yes!" from the crowd. He then picked up the mallet, but before he could use it, the lights went out and when they came back on, Wyatt had disappeared.

The main event of the TLC pay-per-view was the Kabuki Warriors defending their title from Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The grilling finale saw Asuka dump Lynch from the ladder before climbing it herself and pulling down the tag belts for the win.

Here's what else happened on WWE TLC 2019:

Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade via pinfall.

The New Day defeated The Revival in a ladder match to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship belts.

The Raw Tag Team Championship between The Viking Raiders and The OC ended in double countout.

Bobby Lashley defeated Rusev in a Tables Match.

Following the main event, the locker room was seen brawling and Reigns speared Corbin into a crowd of superstars before the show went off air.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.