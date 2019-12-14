WWE TLC 2019: Date, Time, Match Card and Everything You Need to Know

WWE TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) is usually the final pay-per-view of the year. This year's TLC or 2019 TLC has seen some interesting development. While it was generally thought that the event will feature The Fiend Bray Wyatt versus Daniel Bryan, the latest developments saw it take a whole new turn. Daniel Bryan was dragged in under the ring by the Universal Champion. Wyatt then turned his attention to The Miz and his family, tormenting him, leading to a match between the two at TLC.

Another important match that is slated to take place is between Roman Reigns and King Corbin. The two were having a tussle for quite some time now, with things escalating last week when King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler doused him with dog food. Reigns is out for retribution, while King Corbin wants to cement his dominance on the Blue Brand.

This year's Tables, Ladders and Chairs will take place from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here's how you can watch TLC:

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2019

Time: 6 pm ET (Kickoff) Official Card begins at 7 pm ET

Live Stream: WWE Network

The match card includes:

Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs The Miz

Roman Reigns versus King Corbin - Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match

The New Day (c) vs The Revival - SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair - Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match

Rusev vs Bobby Lashley - Tables Match

Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.