The WWE Table Ladders Match lived up to its billing with two absolutely insane title matches, a huge return and another stunningly innovative match with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton closing out the show with The Firefly Inferno Match.

Here are the results full results from WWE TLC:

Randy Orton beats Bray Wyatt in Firefly Inferno Match

Randy Orton wins by lighting Bray Wyatt on fire!!!

Roman Reigns (c) beat Kevin Owens to retain WWE Universal Championship

Asuka & Charlotte Flair beat Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) to win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin) beat New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (c) to win WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Sasha Banks (c) bets Carmella to retain WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) beats AJ Styles to retain WWE Championship

Seize the moment, and stay in it. A fitting end to @DMcIntyreWWE's final pay-per-view match of 2020! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/dcN3fFTr0a— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020

King Baron Corbin vs. Big E, Chad Gable, Daniel Bryan, & Otis Dozovic beat Artist Collective (Cesaro, Sami Zayn, & Shinsuke Nakamura)

