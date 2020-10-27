WWE to Mark 30th Anniversary of The Undertaker at Survivor Series 2020 on November 22

A few days ago, rumours about The Undertaker making an appearance at this year's Survivor Series were doing rounds on the Internet. However, these rumours were confirmed at the WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 pay-per-view. The WWE, during the show, released a video package promoting the 30-year milestone for Mark Calloway, aka The Undertaker. The WWE Survivor Series PPV will be taking place on November 22 and it will be celebrating his 30th anniversary in the sport. He made his debut on the exact same day in 1990. However, it is not sure if The Undertaker will be seen in action in the ring.

Besides this, the WWE has made a docuseries titled, Undertaker: The Last Ride, available to watch on the Free Version of WWE Network. This docuseries is a part of WWE Network's ongoing 30 Days of The Deadman celebration.

It started 30 Days of The Deadman with WWE Untold: The Phenom & The Legend Killer, detailing The Undertaker and Randy Orton's extreme rivalry in 2005. The WWE has also unlocked the series' epilogue, Tales from The Deadman, on the Free Version of WWE Network.

Fans of The Undertaker should note that Undertaker: The Last Ride will be available for free for a limited time. To watch the show, they are just required to download the WWE App on any device. The special thing about Undertaker: The Last Ride is that he made announcement of his retirement in the final episode of the documentary.

The Undertaker was last seen fighting in the ring in March at WrestleMania 36. In this game, he got the better of AJ Styles.

The event which will be taking place on November 22 is expected to be organised on the lines of the 2015 Survivor Series PPV. It was organised to celebrate The Undertaker's 25th anniversary in the sport. At this event, he fought alongside Kane to take on The Wyatt Family.